The incredible life and career of tennis prodigy Naomi Osaka, who just won $2.9 million at the Australian Open

caption Naomi Osaka has been a rising tennis star since turning pro in 2013 when she was 16 years old. source Kyodo News/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka is the 21-year-old tennis star who just won the women’s singles tournament at the 2019 Australian Open, earning her $2.9 million and the title of number one female player in the world. Her win comes fresh off the dramatic 2018 US open when Osaka defeated Serena Williams.

Keep reading for a look back at Osaka’s life and career that led to this momentous achievement.

Naomi Osaka was born in Japan on October 16, 1997.

She was born in Osaka, Japan. Naomi’s father Leonard François is Haitian and her mother, Tamaki Osaka, is Japanese. The family moved to the Long Island, New York, when Naomi was three years old.

Despite moving to America, today Osaka plays tennis representing Japan.

Osaka also has an older sister, Mari, who plays professional tennis. François began training both women to play tennis at a young age.

François told The New York Times he was inspired to teach his daughters to play tennis after seeing Vanessa and Serena Williams in the 1999 French Open.

caption Serena and Vanessa Williams are among the most iconic tennis players of all time. source Jamie Squire /Allsport

The Williams’ sisters were 17 and 18 years old at the time, and the New York Times reported how François was “transfixed” by the sight of the two prodigies. By 2006, the family moved to Florida so Naomi and Mari could focus full time on tennis.

Osaka turned pro in 2013 just before turning 16 years old.

caption Naomi Osaka plays in a match during day three of the Bank of the West Classic on July 30, 2014, in Stanford, California. source Noah Graham/Getty Images

Her first big breakthrough happened when she qualified for the Women’s Tennis Association tour championship in July 2014.

“In the first round match, Osaka defeated Samantha Stosur who was ranked 19th in the world and was also the 2011 US Open Champion,” according to Osaka’s website.

In 2015, Osaka won the Rising Stars Invitational at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tour.

caption The CEO of WTA, Steve Simon, with Caroline Garcia of France and Naomi Osaka in 2015. source Matthew Stockman/Getty Images for WTA

Her victory over favorited player Caroline Garcia came when Osaka was just 18 years old, putting her even closer to the spotlight in the tennis world. It was at this tournament that Osaka met Venus Williams for the first time.

By January 2016, Osaka qualified for her first Grand Slam draw at the Australian Open.

caption Osaka takes a selfie with penguins as she visits Melbourne Aquarium during day three of the 2016 Australian Open. source Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Three years later, she would win this same tournament. This time she only made it to the third round of games.

During that Australian Open, Serena Williams took note of Osaka, calling her “very dangerous.”

caption Osaka during her women’s singles match against Croatia’s Donna Vekic on day two of the 2016 Australian Open. source Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

“I have seen her play,” USA Today reported Williams saying during the tournament. “She’s really young and really aggressive. She’s a really good, talented player. Very dangerous.”

Osaka was named “Newcomer of the Year” at the 2016 WTA awards.

caption Osaka competed in the US and French Open in 2016, too. source Elsa/Getty Images

For the first time in her career, Osaka broke into the WTA’s Top 50 players list.

She played against Venus Williams at the 2017 Wimbledon tournament.

caption Osaka shakes Venus Williams’ hand after losing their match on the fifth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. source Oli Scarf/AFP Photo/Getty Images

Osaka had won in an upset against Barbora Strýcová, but then lost during her women’s singles third round match against Venus Williams. Later in the year, Osaka beat Venus during the Hong Kong Open.

Following her so-so year in 2017, Osaka hired Sascha Bajin (Serena Williams’ former hitting partner) as her coach.

caption Naomi Osaka during day one of the Toray Pan Pacific Open on September 21, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. source Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

“I hit with Serena almost every day for eight years, and Naomi’s weapons are just as big,” Bajin told the New York Times in 2018.

With 2018 came her biggest year yet, and a series of games that led her to a match against Serena Williams herself.

caption Osaka celebrates after winning the women’s singles final against Daria Kasatkina of Russia at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. source Kyodo News/Getty Images

The Indian Wells Open brought Osaka her first tournament win of her career as she finally broke through her previous pattern of losing during the third round of matches. She became the first Japanese woman to ever win the Indian Wells tournament.

Osaka played well in the French Open and Wimbledon tournaments that summer, and gained more press attention from major US and Japanese outlets.

caption Osaka’s star was burning bright by the summer of 2018. source Jewel Samad//AFP/Getty Images

The New York Times profiled Osaka ahead of her appearance at the US Open, when her match against Serena Williams would catapult her into news headlines.

“When I look 15 years into the future, I see Naomi having a great tennis career, perhaps even with Grand Slam titles,” her agent Stuart Duguid told the New York Times in August 2018. “But I also hope that she’s changed cultural perceptions of multiracial people in Japan. I hope she’s opened the door for other people to follow, not just in tennis or sports, but for all of society.”

Osaka’s off-court personality, as a low-key young woman who loved gaming, endeared her to tennis fans.

A spring 2018 profile in GQ prominently featured her discussing the popular video game “Overwatch” while the New York Times noted how she referenced Pokémon when discussing becoming “the best” possible athlete.

She shared a post on Instagram captioned: “Yikes … When you’re playing games 24/7.”

At the US Open in September 2018, Osaka kept winning until she was face-to-face with Serena Williams in the final.

caption Osaka celebrates winning a point against Serena Williams. source Julian Finney/Getty Images

This was Serena Williams’ first major tournament since being hospitalized due to birthing complications a year earlier. As the match unfolded, the umpire docked Williams for what he said was a violation due to her coach signaling to her from the sidelines.

Williams became agitated, and vehemently argued with the umpire over this and further issued violations.

caption “You owe me an apology,” Williams said to Ramos. “Say it. Say you’re sorry. . . . I have never cheated in my life.” source Jaime Lawson/Getty Images for USTA

As many have noted since the match’s conclusion, the umpire’s strict enforcement of perceived violations appeared inconsistent with the treatment of male players who behaved similarly to Williams (smashing rackets, yelling in anger).

“I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality, and for all kinds of stuff,” Williams said during a press conference after the match. “For me, to say ‘thief’ and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He’s never taken a game from a man because they said ‘thief.'”

Osaka was visibly distraught when she finally beat Williams to take the Grand Slam title.

caption William embraced Osaka after their match, clearly happy for the younger star. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images

Commentators would discuss how Osaka was outperforming Williams even before the dramatic violations issue entered the match, but the turn of events made it hard for Osaka to celebrate the win outright.

What should have been a monumental celebration became a bittersweet ceremony.

caption Osaka hid her face during part of the final winners’ announcement. source Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

The audience booed during the results announcements until Williams told the crowd to stop, and congratulated Osaka more.

“Of course I’m happy that I won a Grand Slam, I don’t think there’s anything that can take away from that, but I feel like it was so strange, I didn’t just want to think about it,” Osaka later told the BBC later that week. “I wanted to just push it to the side.”

Her victory had made Osaka the first Japanese woman to win a Grand Slam singles title and placed her in the top 10 tennis players.

After closing out her 2018 season with almost $6.4 million in total prize money, Osaka started 2019 off with a bang at the Australia Open.

caption Osaka after scoring a point in her women’s singles final match during day 13 of the 2019 Australian Open. source Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On January 26, Osaka defeated Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the final match of the Australia Open in Melbourne. By winning this second consecutive Grand Slam trophy, she became the first person to do so since Serena Williams won back-to-back tournaments in 2015.

At 21 years old, Osaka is now the first Asian tennis player to be the number one female player in the world.

caption She took home $2.9 million along with this trophy. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

After the match at a press conference, Osaka said she felt like she was still in a state of shock and joked about how she forgot to smile, causing the room of reporters to burst into laughter.

“Words can’t describe this feeling,” Osaka wrote on Instagram following her Australia Open victory.

