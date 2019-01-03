Naomi Osaka was asked a question about her crush Michael B. Jordan and it embarrassed her so much she pulled her hat over her face

caption Naomi Osaka. source Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka cannot escape questions about her crush, the Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan.

Osaka admitted to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show last year that she admired the “Black Panther” actor.

Ellen responded by texting Jordan to tell him.

Jordan replied with a video message for Osaka, who had recently won her first major – the 2018 US Open.

Now her young fans want to know what Jordan is like, but the subject is an embarrassing one for the 21-year-old.

The 2019 tennis season may have only just started but Naomi Osaka has already been asked an embarrassing question.

The 21-year-old could well become the biggest star in women’s tennis having slayed Serena Williams in a dramatic 2018 US Open final last year, before signing a huge deal with the sportswear giant Adidas.

But Osaka is almost as famous off-the-court as she is for her exploits on it. This is because she is the star of an old home video that came back to “haunt” her shortly after her first major success in 2018, and is a noted admirer of the “Creed,” “The Wire,” and “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan.

She even confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that she has a crush on the Hollywood hardman, which Ellen took as an invitation to text Jordan personally. Within an hour, Jordan sent a video message back to Ellen to send his “love and support” to Osaka.

Now, months later, the news continues to haunt Osaka as she was asked about Jordan at a Brisbane International press conference in Brisbane, Australia, on Thursday.

Osaka addressed a number of WTA Future Stars, considered some of the top prospects in junior tennis, and reportedly said to one future star that “you look like you want to ask a question.”

But what came back was not a question about the Brisbane International competition itself, or her wild success at the end of the 2018 season, but a question about her crush.

“What’s Michael B. Jordan like?” The future star asked, according to the official Twitter account of the Women’s Tennis Association.

All Osaka could reportedly do was pull her hat over her face and hope to disappear.

Osaka is currently cruising through the Brisbane International and will reappear to face Lesia Tsurenko in the tournament’s semifinal on Saturday.