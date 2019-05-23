‘Aladdin’ star Naomi Scott looked like a real-life Disney princess on the red carpet

Naomi Scott wore an eye-catching Brandon Maxwell dress to the Los Angeles premiere of “Aladdin” on Tuesday.

The actress plays Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake of “Aladdin,” which opens on Friday.

Mena Massoud, the actor who plays Aladdin, stepped in to make sure Scott’s dress looked picture-perfect.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Disney’s live-action remake of “Aladdin” hits theaters on Friday. But its star Naomi Scott, who portrays Princess Jasmine, has already wowed fans after turning up to the movie’s Los Angeles premiere looking like a real-life Disney princess.

Scott hit the event’s purple carpet on Tuesday night, wearing a showstopping pink ball gown that Jasmine would certainly approve of.

The Brandon Maxwell design featured flowy shoulder overlays and an asymmetrical cutout at the waist that gave the dress a unique twist, while the flowing train added a touch of classic glamour.

Maxwell previously designed the multiple outfits Lady Gaga wore on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

While Gaga had a team of dancers to help her extend the train of her first dress – the bright-pink voluminous gown pictured above – Scott got a little extra help from Aladdin himself, Mena Massoud.

Scott previously showed off her red-carpet style for the film’s Berlin premiere on May 11, when she wore a bold-red gown with an intricate rose print on the skirt.

caption Naomi Scott attends the Berlin premiere of “Aladdin.” source picture alliance/Getty Images

Massoud was once again on hand to help his co-star out.

caption Massoud lent a helping hand. source picture alliance/Getty Images

The two are currently getting rave reviews for their portrayals of the classic characters, with INSIDER’s Kirsten Acuna calling them “perfect” in their roles.

Read more: Aladdin and Jasmine are perfect in Disney’s live-action remake, but it’s bogged down by a disappointing villain