Napoleon’s heir helped recover a $1.1 million family jewel after a thief stole it from his car without realizing its value

- source
- ADRIEL REBOH / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
- Prince Jean-Christophe Napoléon – a direct descendant of Napoléon Bonaparte – helped track down a priceless family heirloom after it was stolen in Paris.
- The heirloom in question was a 40-carat diamond taken from the crown of France’s last empress, Eugénie, which Jean-Christophe had given to his fiancée in an engagement ring.
- According to Le Parisien, the jewel is valued at more than €1 million ($1.1 million).
- By checking his fiancée’s bank accounts, the couple were able to track the thief to a nearby hotel, where police were able to identify the man and later arrest him.
- A source close to the investigation told Le Parisien that the thief likely did not realise the value of the ring that he’d stolen.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.
Napoléon Bonaparte’s blood still courses through the veins of his descendants, it would seem.
One of his last direct heirs, Prince Jean-Christophe Napoléon, helped track down a thief who unintentionally made off with a priceless family heirloom.
Jean-Christophe was in Paris with his fiancée Countess Olympia von Arco-Zinneburg when a ring, set with a 40-carat diamond taken from the crown of France’s last empress, Eugénie, was stolen from their unlocked Mercedes GL outside the luxurious Hotel d’Aubusson.
Read more: Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, and the thieves stole millions in jewels
According to Le Parisien, the jewel is valued at more than €1 million ($1.1 million).
Jean-Christophe had given the ring to the countess, who is the daughter of Count Riprand of Arco-Zinneburg and Archduchess Maria Beatrice of Austria-Este. J, when they were engaged last month.
According to The Telegraph, the ring had been stolen from the countess’ bag, which had been left in the unlocked car.
- source
- Google Maps
The couple reportedly checked the countess’s bank accounts and found that her credit card had been used at a sushi restaurant and then a nearby hotel where police were able to obtain an image of the suspect on CCTV.
Police were then able to track the thief, described as a 30-year-old Egyptian man with a criminal history, to his home, where he was arrested on Saturday.
“He [the thief] apparently didn’t realise the value of the ring,” a source close to the investigation told Le Parisien.
“The investigators did a great job. It was a race against the clock as the thief could have gotten rid of the jewel at any moment.”
Jean-Christophe is the great-great-great-great-nephew of Emperor Napoleon I (who has no legitimate direct descendants) through the emperor’s youngest brother, Jérôme, King of Westphalia.
He is one of the many pretenders to the now-defunct French throne, which is claimed also by Legitimists (supporters of the house of Bourbon) and Orléanists (supporters of the House of Orléans).
However, Jean-Christophe has said in the past that he is “a man of my time” and rarely makes public appearances.
The emperor’s descendant is a London financier working in private equity for Blackstone – he’s previously worked on Wall Street for the likes of Morgan Stanley and graduated from Harvard Business School, according to his LinkedIn profile.