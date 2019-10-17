An influencer left a furious Yelp review when a restaurant didn’t discount their food, and a trauma therapist says it could be a sign of narcissism

Influencers sometimes expect special treatment.

  • An Instagram influencer left a furious review on a restaurant’s Yelp page after they weren’t offered a discount.
  • The review, posted on the subreddit r/trashy, showed they gave one star even though they said the food was “delicious.”
  • The influencer, whose name was redacted in the screenshot posted to Reddit, said she told the manager that she had 11,000 Instagram followers, but was shocked to find when the bill arrived “there was literally no discount at all.”
  • Insider was unable to verify the post but, if legitimate, trauma therapist Shannon Thomas told Insider it could be explained by a dark personality with a bruised ego.
  • “Reality hit this ‘influencer’ when they were denied what they believed their online position afforded them,” she said. “Narcissistic tendencies run rampant among influencers who fail to see the limitations of their branding reach.”
One furious influencer left a Yelp review when they were not offered special treatment at a restaurant. A screenshot was posted on the subreddit r/trashy.

After saying the calamari, spaghetti alle vongoli, and gnocchi were all delicious, the reviewer still gave the restaurant just one star because of the “cheap management” not giving them a discount.

“I told [the manager] it was some of the best Italian food I’ve had and I told her I’m going to post about it on Instagram where I have over 11 thousand followers,” the review says. “I thought that she would be greatful [sic] for the free advertising but when the check came there was no discount at all.”

The influencer thought “at least one of the entrees would be taken off” and when the full bill came, they decided they would never step foot inside the place again.

“Which is a shame because the food was very good. The manager needs to understand how to treat customers.”

