7 signs you’re dating a narcissist, according to a clinical psychologist

Narcissistic Personality Disorder is a condition characterized by a severe lack of empathy for others, selfishness, and an excessive need for admiration.

It can be hard to spot some narcissistic qualities in the person you’re dating.

An official diagnosis can only be done by a doctor, but there are some telltale signs that indicate someone could be a narcissist.

Your significant other brags seemingly 24/7, always knows the ‘best’ way to do everything, and can’t handle criticism. Sound familiar? You may be dating a narcissist.

About 6% of the population has Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD), which affects more men than women – 7.7% vs 4.8%, according to research published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

Business Insider spoke to Dr. Gene Beresin, executive director at The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at Massachusetts General Hospital and Dr. Forrest Talley, a California-based clinical psychologist to identify warning signs that you may be dating someone with NPD.

They only like to talk about themselves

If you’re dating someone extremely self absorbed, your date night conversation will most likely revolve around his or her achievements, success, and interests.

“The narcissist will often appear bored when talking about you, or change the subject to focus on them,” Beresin said. “Sometimes they are good listeners, but only when it enhances their own needs and desires.”

They want you to provide them with constant praise

Narcissists always want to be the center of attention and will expect their S.O. to acknowledge their achievements, talents, and appearance at all times. (Yes, even when you are at a social get-together.)

According to Beresin, your relationship may suffer if you don’t dote on him or her. They may take offense if you show any sign of disapproval, disagree with what they say, or if you question how great they are.

They are demeaning towards other people

Egocentrics often obsess over the negative aspects of other peoples lives. Even their close friends and family members may not be spared from the judgment. Narcissists often think they can do a better job than others, which reinforces the belief that they are always right.

They are sensitive and they overreact

When a narcissist’s emotional needs aren’t met, their reaction is often grandiose. According to Dr. Talley, many narcissistic people may appear extremely angry or cry until the other person apologizes.

They lack empathy

Your S.O. may offer to come over when you are having a bad day, but their motivation is most likely self-serving.

“When the world is all about you, there is little room left to have genuine and sustained empathy toward others,” says Talley. “It seldom translates into action where they act in a way that requires sacrifice and humility.”

They make you feel bad about yourself

Don’t expect a narcissistic boyfriend or girlfriend to be genuinely happy for you. Instead, they will most likely be overly critical or attempt to downplay your accomplishments.

“They will frequently cause you to feel badly about yourself. Your success threatens them, so you can expect that they will respond to your successes by ultimately diminishing their importance,” says Talley.

They can be charming and generous … sometimes

Narcissists have moments when they seem incredibly likeable, especially early in a relationship. “The narcissist can be charming and generous when it enhances their sense of how wonderful they are, but all this can turn in an instant to sulking or angrily lashing out when others do not respond as they expected,” says Talley.

If it feels like everything switched after the “honeymoon period” it may be true. Narcissists “often make others feel special as they are welcomed into the their world, which is painted as being exclusive, exciting, filled with potential, and very special,” Talley says. “But shortly after this initial stage they become dependent on the relationship and this dependency causes them to no longer be able to maintain the facade of genuinely caring for another.”