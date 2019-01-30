A ‘Narcos’ actor who plays El Chapo on the Netflix show made a cameo at the drug lord’s trial

“Narcos: Mexico” actor Alejandro Edda attended Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s federal trial on Monday.

Edda, 34, plays El Chapo on the Netflix show, which is about drug trade in Mexico in the 1980s.

Edda said that once he was inside the court, he made eye contact with Guzman, who smiled and nodded at him.

He said he wanted to attend the trial to see Guzman’s mannerisms in person, since there is so little video of the drug lord.

The actor who plays Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman on the Netflix show “Narcos: Mexico,” attended the Mexican drug lord’s trial on drug and conspiracy charges this past Monday to get a glimpse of the man he plays on screen.

Alejandro Edda, 34, spoke to Guzman’s attorneys after waiting in line in below-freezing temperatures to enter the Brooklyn federal court house.

Edda said that at one point, Guzman turned around and made eye contact, giving the actor a smile and a nod.

“It’s a rare opportunity,” Edda told CNN of attending court. “What else could be better than to see the man in real life, learn his mannerisms.”

Edda said he decided to attend the trial because there is little video of Guzman, and he wanted to study him for the show.

He said it was “surreal” when Guzman made contact with him, which happened after he spoke with the drug lord’s lawyers, Eduardo Balarezo and William Purpura.

“Narcos: Mexico,” is a crime drama about illegal drug trade in Mexico in the 1980s. The show depicts Guzman as a small-time figure in the drug war at that time.

Edda told CNN that he is working with friends from Sinaloa, where Guzman is from, to make sure he uses the region’s accent properly.

While Edda is on a break of filming for the show, he’s staying at an Airbnb in Brooklyn, and was told about the Guzman’s trial by reporters on Twitter.

The Netflix show resumes filming season 2 in February.

Meanwhile, the defense in Guzman’s trial ended after about half an hour on Tuesday, after the prosecution’s case spanned 11 weeks.

Guzman could face life in prison if he is convicted of drug and murder conspiracy charges.