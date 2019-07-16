NARS is launching 3 new makeup sets exclusively at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — here’s your first look

source Nars

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is giving Nordstrom credit card holders early access to exclusive deals on luxury skin care and makeup. The sale opens to the public on July 19 and runs through August 4.

Whether you’re shopping in advance or planning which deals to score later this month, you’ll have the best opportunities to save from brands like NARS.

The brand has combined several fan-favorite makeup shades into exclusive kits and palettes – all of which happen to be a great values.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on some high-end makeup, it’s finally here. The 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just beginning, with early access for Nordstrom credit card holders running from July 12-19, at which point the sale then opens to the general public through August 4.

Tons of your favorite beauty brands like Kiehl’s, La Mer, Too Faced, Urban Decay, and more are offering huge discounts and even exclusive items you can’t buy anywhere else.

We’re particularly excited about the NARS discounts this year, which includes some fan favorites as well as a few never-before-seen shades and kits.

The line-up includes three special-edition sets that can only be purchased during the Nordstrom sale – two lip kits and one exclusive face palette that includes the iconic Laguna bronzer.

Check out the NARS exclusives available at the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

This value set contains four full-size NARS lip glosses in the tropical-inspired pinks, reds, and beiges. If you were to buy each one by itself, you’d pay close to $100 for them, but this set is less than $40 – a major steal.

A three-pan cheek palette for fair or deep skin tones. Motu Tane contains a champagne highlighter, rosy pink blush, and the iconic Laguna bronzer, while Motu Tapu has a gold-flecked highlighter, apricot blush, and Casino bronzer. Both would work well across a range of skin tones.

Lip balm fans will love this duo of monoi oil-infused mini balms in the iconic peachy-pink Orgasm and a brand-new rosy-mauve shade called Hidden Pleasure. Well, maybe shoppers loved it too much – the duo is currently sold out but we’d expect it to be restocked before the general sale starts on July 19 so we’ll keep you updated.

