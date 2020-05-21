Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas locked down in response to an active shooter incident

caption There appeared to be a large law enforcement response at the scene in Corpus Christi, Texas. source KRIS 6 News

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi locked down early Thursday morning in respone to an active shooter.

“NAS Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate,” the naval base wrote in a message on Facebook.

The US Navy sent out an email update about an hour after the message went out that the shooter had been neutralized.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas went into lockdown Thursday morning in response to an active shooter that has since been neutralized.

The base sent out a message on Facebook announcing that “NAS Corpus Christi is now in lockdown status.” It followed an earlier message stating that “NAS-CC is closed due to an incident at one of the gates.”

Shortly after that message went out on Facebook, the US Navy wrote on Twitter that it is “aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.”

An email update from the Navy that went out about 20 minutes later said that Naval Security Forces at NAS Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at around 6:15 a.m. local time.

“The shooter has been neutralized,” the statement read, adding that “one Security Force member is injured.”

State and local law enforcement are already on the scene, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is on its way. All gates will remain closed.

