Nas Daily vlogger to move to Singapore with girlfriend and media company

Popular video blogger Nuseir Yassin's girlfriend Alyne Tamir announced that she and Mr Yassin would be moving to Singapore in the near future.

Seven months after he visited Singapore, popular video blogger Nas Daily is moving to the island.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (March 20), his girlfriend Alyne Tamir announced that she and the blogger, whose real name is Mr Nuseir Yassin, will be moving to the Republic in the future.

Their stay could be “two months or two years”, she said.

In her post, she said: “Singapore is the hub of Asia, and arguably a major hub of the world.”

It is why Mr Yassin is moving his company to the Republic, she added.

The Nas Daily Company is currently based in the United States.

Mr Yassin, a 27-year-old Palestinian-Israeli, was initially more coy about the move on his own social media platforms.

On Wednesday, he posted an Instagram story featuring an article which highlighted the most expensive cities in the world for expatriates to live in, according to a survey released by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

In his Instagram story, he wrote: “Most expensive city: Singapore! (See you next month)”.



In response to queries from The Straits Times over e-mail, Mr Yassin confirmed that he was moving to Singapore in April.

He added that no arrangements have been made for his move, but the timing is to ensure “enough time to get the legalities out of the way”.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, about 10 hours after his girlfriend’s post, he said there are many reasons why he chose Singapore to call home, but it was mainly due to his belief that “this part of Asia might be the new America” and the “world’s best place… to live and to build up the Nas Daily Media Company”.

There is no fixed timeframe for his stay, he added.

The Harvard graduate, who has more than 12 million followers on his Facebook channel, travelled the world for three years, documenting his experiences in one-minute videos.

His 1,000th daily video was posted on Jan 5 this year.

Last year, Mr Yassin produced several videos on Singapore during his stopover in the Republic while applying for a visa to Indonesia.

His topics included Singapore’s waste management system (How Singapore Cleans) and the lives of ordinary Singaporeans (Crazy Poor Asians).

One of his videos featured a guest appearance by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was filmed walking at Gardens by the Bay.

In the video, PM Lee said: “This is what we have been building in Singapore for 53 years, and we’ll be building it for many more years to come.” The Prime Minister later shared the video on his Facebook page.

While in Singapore, the vlogger also held meet-ups with fans, including one at the Singapore Sports Hub on Aug 22 which drew more than 700 people.