3 dead, at least 6 injured in shooting at US naval base in Florida

caption A map showing Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. source Google Maps/Business Insider

Three people are dead and at least six are injured after a gunman opened fire at a US naval base in Florida on Friday morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that the situation was over as of 7:48 a.m. CT (8:48 a.m. ET) and that the shooter was “confirmed dead.”

The sheriff’s office first said at least 10 people were taken to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola with injuries, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting comes two days after a 36-year-old, active-duty US sailor opened fire at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, killing two people before shooting himself.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Three people are dead and at least six are injured after a gunman opened fire at a US naval base in Florida on Friday morning.

Jason Bortz, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Pensacola, confirmed to the Pensacola News Journal that an active shooter was reported at about 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET).

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that as of 7:48 a.m. CT, the situation was over and the shooter was “confirmed dead.”

At least 10 people were taken to the nearby Baptist Hospital in Pensacola with injuries, the Associated Press reported.

caption Naval Air Station Pensacola. source Paul Briden/Getty Images

Both gates were closed and the base was put on lockdown during the incident, the naval base wrote on Facebook.

The US Navy said one person had died other than the shooter.

The shooting comes two days after a 36-year-old, active-duty US sailor opened fire at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, killing two people and injuring one before shooting himself.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.