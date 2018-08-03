NASA just announced the first 9 astronauts to fly SpaceX and Boeing’s brand-new spaceships — here’s who they are

caption An illustration of a NASA astronaut flying with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon space capsules. source NASA/Kennedy Space Center (via Flickr); Boeing; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

NASA on Friday named four crews of astronauts that it says will begin “a new era in American spaceflight” by flying the first commercial spaceships, built by Boeing and SpaceX, in a series of test launches.

“For the first time since 2011, we are on the brink of launching American astronauts from American rockets on American soil,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said during a televised briefing on Friday.

Crew Dragon, designed and built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and the CST-100 Starliner, made by Boeing, are the two spacecraft being developed for NASA as part of its Commercial Crew Program. Each ship requires two crewed test launches before NASA will certify it for routine flight.

The astronauts named today (see the full list below) are tasked with those missions, all four of which are slated to happen sometime in 2019.

NASA started the Commercial Crew Program in 2010, just before it retired the last space shuttle in July 2011. The competition asked private spaceflight companies to develop new astronaut-ready spacecraft – and Boeing and SpaceX emerged as top winners. The agency has doled out more than $8 billion in awards and contracts.

The program’s core goals are to get American-made ships able reach the International Space Station (ISS), plus reduce or eliminate US reliance on Russia’s ever-more-expensive Soyuz spaceships to get there.

But the program has met multiple setbacks. Boeing and SpaceX were supposed to have their systems certified by 2017, according to a recent report from the Government Accountability Office. Some delays stemmed from launch vehicles, such as SpaceX’s September 2016 launchpad explosion of an uncrewed Falcon 9 rocket. Others came during spaceship development: Boeing, for example, recently discovered a fuel leak in its Starliner system.

If the spacecraft aren’t certified and ready by the end of 2019, NASA could temporarily lose access to the ISS. But the agency is confident that the Boeing and SpaceX missions are moving toward completion – a sentiment underscored by today’s announcement.

The space agency selected eight of its finest active astronauts, plus one retired astronaut, from a wide array of backgrounds. The group includes former space shuttle flyers, ex-military test pilots, rookies, and – critically – a cadre of four astronauts who’ve already been testing and providing feedback on the new commercial ships for years.

Here’s what we know about the first-ever astronauts to take part in a new space race.

NASA selected its first commercial astronaut crews from a pool of about 33 candidates.

NASA astronauts who will be the first to fly inside SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Left to right: Doug Hurley, Eric Boe, Bob Behnken, and Sunita Williams.

More than 50 people are in NASA’s astronaut corps, though 12 in the agency’s 2017 astronaut class are still training.

NASA previously told Business Insider that anyone currently assigned to a space mission wouldn’t be picked for the Boeing and SpaceX flights. This left 33 “active” and eligible astronauts.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner ships can each carry up to seven people. However, NASA assigned eight of its current astronauts, two each for the first four missions.

An illustration of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft (left) and Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft (right).

Boeing is planning to fly one of its own employees as a third crewmember on the company’s inaugural flight of the CST-100 Starliner, the Washington Post reported.

Here are the newly selected NASA astronauts:

Eric Boe

NASA astronaut Eric Boe.

Boe, who was selected as an astronaut in 2000, is arguably one of the most experienced pilots in the Commercial Crew Cadre, the group of four astronauts who have been testing SpaceX’s and Boeing’s spacecraft.

As a retired Air Force colonel and test pilot, Boe has flown for more than 6,000 hours inside 50 different aircraft. He also piloted two space shuttle missions to and from orbit around Earth.

Boe is part of the mission that will fly the first crewed Boeing test flight, currently scheduled for mid-2019.

Chris Ferguson

Retired astronaut Chris Ferguson wears Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacesuit.

In addition to NASA’s eight current astronauts who will fly on the first crewed Boeing and SpaceX missions, there’s also retired astronaut Chris Ferguson.

Ferguson is now the first “corporate astronaut” – he’s now on Boeing’s payroll, but will be the third crewmember on Boeing’s first crewed test flight, according to the Washington Post.

Ferguson is a logical pick, since he’s worked on the CST-100 Starliner program for many years, and was also a space shuttle commander, space shuttle pilot, and Navy test pilot.

He’s is part of the mission that will fly the first crewed Boeing test flight, currently scheduled for mid-2019.

Nicole “Duke” Mann

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann in August 2018.

Mann is part of the mission that will fly the first crewed Boeing test flight, currently scheduled for mid-2019.

“I’m just grateful to be able to help usher in this new era of american space flight,” Mann said during a question-and-answer portion of NASA’s Friday announcement. “I think as a test pilot, it doesn’t get any better than this.”

Robert Behnken

NASA astronaut Robert "Bob" Behnken aboard the International Space Station in February 2010.

Selected as an astronaut in 2000, Behnken has flown twice into orbit on NASA’s space shuttle Endeavour. He’s also an experienced Air Force test pilot with more than 1,500 hours of flight on 25 different aircraft.

Like Boe, he’s been working hand-in-hand with Boeing, SpaceX, and NASA to improve the Crew Dragon and CST-100 Starliner spaceships, so he’s well equipped to fly them.

Behnken also understands the risks of spaceflight first-hand: He was waiting near the runway on which space shuttle Columbia was supposed to landin 2003. That’s when he heard that the ship had broken apart during atmospheric reentry, killing its seven-member crew.

Behnken is part of the mission that will fly the first crewed SpaceX test flight, currently scheduled for February 2019.

Douglas Hurley

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley, who piloted the final space shuttle mission, in a T-38 trainer jet in March 2011

Hurley is also a two-time space shuttle pilot and was also selected in 2000 by NASA.

Like Behnken and Boe, Hurley was a test pilot in the military. He logged more than 5,000 hours in 25 different aircraft for the Navy. Hurley has spent the past three years working on the Commercial Crew Program to provide ideas, hands-on testing, and feedback – so he’s very knowledgeable about both spacecraft.

Hurley is part of the mission that will fly the first crewed SpaceX test flight, currently scheduled for February 2019.

“The first flight is something you dream about as a test pilot and you don’t think it’s ever going to happen to you, but looks like it might,” Hurley said during NASA’s announcement event. “Bob [Behnken] and I are extremely excited to put Dragon through its paces in space and get to the International Space Station again.”

Sunita “Suni” Williams

NASA astronaut and Commercial Crew member Sunita Williams tests mock-ups of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship and spacesuit in April 2018.

Williams, who grew up in Massachusetts, is a Navy veteran and has been a NASA astronaut since 1998. She has flown inside three different spaceships on two missions, served as commander of the International Space Station, lived in orbit for 322 days, and, in her previous career, piloted 30 different types of aircraft.

She’s also been providing crucial feedback to Boeing and SpaceX as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Cadre with Boe,Behnken, andHurley.

“Five years ago, this would have been like, ‘No way, what are we doing asking commercial providers to be able to do this?'” Williams previously told Business Insider. “Now it feels like a natural progression for space travel.”

Williams is part of the mission that will fly the second crewed Boeing test flight, possibly in 2019, which will stay at the International Space Station.

Josh Cassada

NASA astronaut Josh A. Cassada in January 2014.

Cassada, who has yet to fly to space, is part of the mission that will fly the second crewed Boeing test flight, possibly in 2019, with Williams.

Victor Glover

NASA astronaut Victor J. Glover.

Glover was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2013 and completed his training two years later. Though he has yet to visit space, he’s no rookie to flying: He remains a test pilot and commander in the US Navy. Glover has flown more than 2,000 hours in 40 aircraft, has made 400 landings on an aircraft carrier, and completed 24 combat missions.

“To work and live in space is just a humbling and amazing blessing in and of itself,” Glover said Friday.

Glover is part of the mission that will fly the second crewed SpaceX test flight, which will stay at the International Space Station, possibly in 2019.

Mike Hopkins

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins in October 2010.

Hopkins is part of the mission that will fly the second crewed SpaceX test flight, which will stay at the International Space Station, possibly in 2019.