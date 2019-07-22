13 products that celebrate NASA and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing

source Urban Outfitters

The 50th anniversary of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 mission took place on July 20, 2019.

The event stoked our collective imagination about the worlds that lie beyond our own. Today, our excitement about space exploration hasn’t wavered, which is why NASA enjoys a glamour and aura of cool not typically enjoyed by government agencies.

Brands from Nike to Timex to LEGO have created limited-edition 50th anniversary products to capitalize on our universal, long-standing fascination with space and space exploration. You can also shop other NASA-branded products such as hats and t-shirts all year round.

Shop 13 products that honor NASA and the Apollo 11 50th anniversary below.

Nike sneakers

source Nike

These sleek all-gray and silver sneakers are adorned with NASA and Apollo 11 patches and as mesmerizing as moon dust.

Ministry of Supply shirt

source Ministry of Supply

Control your body temperature with the same NASA-developed materials used to keep astronauts comfortable in space. The subtle lunar phase change print is only available for this anniversary shirt, plus profits from sales of the shirt will go to OPSPARC, NASA’s STEM education program.

LEGO lunar lander kit

source LEGO

The 1000+ piece building set is full of details to admire, from the footprint-dotted lunar surface to the Apollo 11 nameplate. Of course, it’d be incomplete without two astronaut minifigures wearing golden helmets.

Timex x Snoopy in Space watch collection

source Timex

Timex is offering five different watch styles featuring beloved Peanuts character Snoopy as an astronaut. There are fun leather strap and nylon strap designs, but the star of the collection is clearly the colorful MK1, which has a glowing backlight. Enter your email on the site to learn about the moment these watches go on sale.

Puma sneakers

source Puma

These sneakers represent the ultimate colliding of worlds, styles, and eras, honoring a space accomplishment of the 1960s in 2019 with an ’80s-inspired bulky silhouette. The $100 Puma RS 9.8 Space Agency shoes are less bulky, but equally reverent of both NASA and the ’80s.

Alpha Industries flight jacket

source Alpha Industries

Alpha Industries was originally a contractor to the US military and today continues to make clothing styles inspired by this heritage. This stylish, warm, and comfy bomber jacket has patches and pins all over, as well as the brand’s signature red “Remove Before Flight” tag. You can shop more NASA styles here.

Polo Ralph Lauren jacket

source Ralph Lauren

A NASA-inspired down jacket is appropriately more high-tech than your typical puffer. With the included Polo-branded Mophie battery pack and Ralph Lauren Heat app, you can control the heat of the jacket in real time and get rewarded with up to 11 hours of extra warmth.

Norman Mailer book

source Amazon

The 50th-anniversary version of celebrated novelist and journalist Norman Mailer’s coverage of the moon landing is accompanied by photographs and maps straight from NASA vaults, magazine archives, and private collections, creating a rich story of the history and effects of this monumental event.

A 100-piece puzzle

source Amazon

The jigsaw puzzle will measure 2.5 feet in diameter when completed and is a great family activity that both challenges and entertains kids. It’s not co-branded with the NASA logo, but certainly celebrates the place Apollo 11 briefly called home.

A NASA logo baseball cap

source Urban Outfitters

A clean white cap is perfect for a summer of celebrating NASA’s accomplishments.

A retro space-travel poster

source Society6

The nostalgic and artistic poster views space exploration through the lens of travel and tourism. Why limit yourself to destinations on Planet Earth when you have the whole solar system to visit?

The official Apollo 11 flight plan

source Amazon

Dive into the final edition of the actual flight plan used by the astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission, which includes lunar landing site data, a detailed timeline of events, and budget breakdowns.

A graphic tee

source Target

Get the casual, worn-in look with this simple graphic tee that will only look and feel more comfortable with each wash. It’s a unisex style that any space enthusiast should own.