NASA is about to announce the 8 astronauts who will fly SpaceX and Boeing’s spaceships for the first time — here’s who they might be

caption An illustration of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon space capsules. source NASA/Kennedy Space Center (via Flickr); Boeing; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

NASA is about to name the first eight astronauts ever to fly Boeing and SpaceX’s brand-new spaceships.

The Commercial Crew Program, as it’s called, is a spaceflight competition that NASA started about two years before retiring its space shuttles in July 2011. The goal: ensure NASA astronauts can access the International Space Station and end US reliance on Russia’s increasingly expensive Soyuz spaceships to get there.

Boeing and SpaceX came out on top with their CST-100 Starliner and Crew Dragon space capsule designs, respectively. Together, the two companies earned about $8 billion in government contracts and awards. Their new ships could be test-launched (without any astronauts inside) by the end of the year.

If those uncrewed missions go well, Boeing and SpaceX will each follow with two crewed flights in 2019. After that, the companies will become eligible for many years’ and billions of dollars’ worth of future NASA missions.

Although NASA has not yet said which astronauts will be assigned to these historic first flights, four astronauts have already been working closely with Boeing and SpaceX in the testing and development of their capsules.

By the end of this week, however, all eight names will be revealed.

“NASA will announce on Friday, Aug. 3 the astronauts assigned to crew the first flight tests and missions of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon, and begin a new era in American spaceflight,” the agency said.

Who might get to fly these historic private space missions?

More than 50 people are in NASA’s astronaut corps, though 12 in the agency’s 2017 astronaut class are still training. Anyone currently assigned to a space mission also won’t be picked for the Boeing and SpaceX flights, NASA told Business Insider.

This leaves about 33 “active” and eligible astronauts. Here’s what we know about the candidates and which ones are most likely to make history in the new space race.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner ships can each carry up to seven people. However, one pair of active NASA astronauts will be assigned to each of the first four missions — a total of eight.

caption An illustration of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft (left) and Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft (right). source NASA/Kennedy Space Center (via Flickr); Boeing; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Boeing is also planning to fly one of its own employees as a third crewmember on the company’s inaugural flight of the CST-100 Starliner, the Washington Post reported.

The four active astronauts in what’s called the “Commercial Crew Cadre” are almost guaranteed to be selected, NASA told Business Insider.

source SpaceX

Doug Hurley, Eric Boe, Bob Behnken, and Sunita “Suni” Williams are seasoned spaceflight veterans who’ve worked with Boeing and SpaceX for years to test and provide feedback on their ships. They know the spacecraft inside and out and are well equipped to handle any kind of anomaly or emergency.

Here’s what to know about them.

Sunita “Suni” Williams

caption NASA astronaut and Commercial Crew member Sunita Williams tests mock-ups of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship and spacesuit in April 2018. source SpaceX

Williams grew up in Massachusetts, is a Navy veteran, and has been a NASA astronaut since 1998. She has flown inside three different spaceships on two missions, served as commander of the International Space Station, lived in orbit for 322 days, and, in her previous career, piloted 30 different types of aircraft.

She’s also been providing crucial feedback to Boeing and SpaceX as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

“Five years ago, this would have been like, ‘No way, what are we doing asking commercial providers to be able to do this?'” Williams previously told Business Insider. “Now it feels like a natural progression for space travel.”

Robert Behnken

caption NASA astronaut Robert “Bob” Behnken tests SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship mock-up on February 23, 2017. source NASA

Selected as an astronaut in 2000, Behnken has flown twice into orbit on NASA’s space shuttle Endeavour. He’s also an experienced Air Force ROTC test pilot with more than 1,500 hours of flight on 25 different aircraft.

Like Williams, he’s worked hand-in-hand with Boeing, SpaceX, and NASA to improve the Crew Dragon and CST-100 Starliner spaceships, so he’s well-equipped to fly them.

He also understands the risks of spaceflight first-hand: Behnken was waiting near the runway on which space shuttle Columbia was supposed to landin 2003. That’s when he heard that the ship had broken apart during atmospheric reentry, killing its seven-member crew.

Eric Boe

caption NASA astronaut Eric Boe models Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacesuit. source NASA Kennedy/Flickr

Boe, who was selected as an astronaut in 2000, is arguably one of the most experienced pilots in the Commercial Crew Cadre.

As a retired Air Force colonel and test pilot, he’s flown for more than 6,000 hours inside 50 different aircraft. Boe has also piloted two space shuttle missions to and from orbit around Earth.

Douglas Hurley

caption NASA astronaut Doug Hurley, who piloted the final space shuttle mission, in a flight spacesuit in November 2010. source NASA

Hurley is also a two-time space shuttle pilot and was also selected in 2000 by NASA.

Like Behnken and Boe, Hurley was a test pilot in the military. He logged more than 5,000 hours in 25 different aircraft for the Navy. Hurley has spent the past three years working on the Commercial Crew Program to provide ideas, hands-on testing, and feedback – so he’s intimately familiar with both spacecraft.

Chris Ferguson

caption Retired astronaut Chris Ferguson wears Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacesuit. source Boeing

Beyond the Commercial Crew Cadre, we already know one for-certain space-flyer: Chris Ferguson.

He’s not one of NASA’s eight picks. Instead, he’s slated to become the first “corporate astronaut” as a third crewmember on Boeing’s first crewed test flight, according to the Washington Post.

Ferguson is a retired NASA astronaut who’s now on Boeing’s payroll. He’s a logical pick, since he’s worked on the CST-100 Starliner program for many years, and was also a space shuttle commander, space shuttle pilot, and Navy test pilot.

Jeanette Epps

It’s currently anyone’s guess (other than NASA’s) who the other four Commercial Crew Program astronauts might be.

However, Epps may be a surprise pick. She was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2009 and has yet to fly into space – though she was training to do so until very recently.

Epps was assigned to fly to the space station as part of the Expedition 56 and 57 mission, which launched in June. But without any public explanation in January, NASA pulled Epps from the flight. As recently as June 25, Epps said she still didn’t know the reason why.

However, NASA is historically cagey about its crew selection decisions. One possible explanation is that the agency saw something in her that it needed for a Commercial Crew Program flight. Whatever the case, Epps is active and eligible for selection.

Edward “Mike” Fincke

caption NASA astronaut Michael Fincke floats inside the International Space Station in May 2011. source NASA

Fincke, who was selected in 1996, is not part of the Commercial Crew Cadre. But the astronaut has been working on the program for many years. He’s also a three-time spaceflight veteran with more than 381 days logged in orbit. His assignment to a Boeing or SpaceX mission would surprise few in the industry.

Christopher Cassidy

caption NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy trains in October 2012 for his mission to the International Space Station. source NASA

Cassidy is a US Navy captain with 10 years of experience as a Navy SEAL. Cassidy was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2004 and has since flown on two space missions.

He also has first-hand experience with surviving big trouble in space. In 2013, Cassidy was outside the space station when water began leaking into his helmet, and he had to scramble back to an airlock to avoid being drowned in microgravity.

Randolph “Komrade” Bresnik

caption NASA astronaut Randy “Komrade” Bresnik trains for spaceflight in March 2009. source NASA

A Kentucky native, Bresnik was selected by NASA in 2004. He’s flown to space twice, and prior to his astronaut career, he was a US Marine Corps colonel and test pilot with more than 6,000 hours flying in 83 different aircraft.

Victor Glover

caption NASA astronaut Victor J. Glover. source NASA

Glover was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2013 and completed his training two years later. Though he has yet to visit space, he’s no rookie to flying: He remains a test pilot and commander in the US Navy. Glover has flown more than 2,000 hours in 40 aircraft, has made 400 landings on an aircraft carrier, and completed 24 combat missions.

Kathleen “Kate” Rubins

caption NASA astronaut Kathleen “Kate” Rubins aboard the International Space Station in September 2016. source NASA

Since her selection by NASA in 2009, Rubins has gained experience with test flights, having flown on the first launch of Russia’s Soyuz MS spacecraft in July 2016. She returned to Earth in October after logging 115 days in orbit.

Douglas Wheelock

caption NASA astronaut Doug Wheelock shortly before launch aboard a space shuttle in October 2007. source NASA

Wheelock has been a NASA astronaut since 1998 and flown on two missions. He’s also a retired US Army colonel with more than 7,000 flight hours inside 46 different aircraft and spacecraft.

Beyond these 12 astronauts, there are 21 other potential candidates.

caption The spacesuit and Crew Dragon spaceship that SpaceX will use to launch NASA astronauts into space. source SpaceX

It’s hard to say which eligible candidates NASA will pick, but any of the following astronauts (who were not previously listed) could be named on Friday.

Click each of their names below to read their NASA biography.