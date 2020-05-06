NASA confirms that it is working with Tom Cruise to make a movie shot in space

source NASA

NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed on Tuesday that the agency is working with actor Tom Cruise to create a movie shot aboard the International Space Station.

News of the extraterrestrial film was first reported by Deadline on Monday. The outlet said the production would be the “first narrative feature film – an action adventure – to be shot in outer space.”

Bridenstine confirmed the project on Twitter on Tuesday, and said the agency is “excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!” He did not provide additional details on the nature of the project or when production was set to begin.

Last year, NASA outlined plans that would allow “private” or independent astronauts access to the International Space Station’s facilities – for a fee.

According to the outlet, Cruise is working with Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA, in order to shoot the "first narrative feature film – an action adventure – to be shot in outer space."

Deadline added that no studio was officially on board the project as of yet, and the project was still in the “early stages of liftoff.”

Representatives for SpaceX did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s inquiry.

Bridenstine appeared to confirm the rumors on Twitter on Tuesday.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!” he wrote, adding: “We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

He did not provide additional details on the nature of the project or when production was set to begin.

In response to Bridenstine’s tweet, Musk wrote that the initiative “should be a lot of fun!” It is unclear at this stage if Musk will be involved in the project.

Private space missions would take place in low-Earth orbit, or Earth-centered orbits with an altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) or less. This is currently where the International Space Station orbits and is considered close enough to Earth for convenient transportation and resupply.

Those who want to partake in the commercial use of NASA’s facilities are required to purchase resources as part of their activities. The use of life support equipment and the toilet were listed at $11,250 per day, while crew supplies were listed at $22,500 per day.

“These rates offer interested companies a way to plan their business models and activities as NASA moves towards a more commercial mode of operation,” NASA said of its pricing policy.