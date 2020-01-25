NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope is retiring after 16 years of incredible infrared imaging. It revealed nebulas and galaxies as we’d never seen before.

caption The Crab Nebula is a remnant of a supernova explosion, captured by the Spitzer Telescope. source NASA/JPL-Caltech

One of NASA’s most powerful space telescopes, the Spitzer Space Telescope, is retiring at the end of this month after 16 years.

Spitzer measures infrared light, which allows it to see through clouds of gas and dust in space.

The telescope has generated some of the most awe-inspiring images that we have of nebulas and galaxies, and led to many groundbreaking discoveries.

The Spitzer Space Telescope launched nearly 16 years ago with a profound mission: “to provide a unique, infrared view of the universe and allow us to peer into regions of space that are hidden from optical telescopes.”

The telescope was designed to detect infrared light, which enables it to see through large, dense clouds of gas and dust. Inside those clouds, new stars and planetary systems form, galaxies and stars collide, and black holes emerge.

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, have been recording and interpreting data Spitzer has sent back for years. That work led to discoveries of habitable exoplanets, revealed rings around Saturn, and raised many new questions about the cosmos.

Reflecting on the impact of the project, Suzy Dodd, a former Spitzer project manager, told reporters on Wednesday: “We’re lifting the cosmic veil of the universe. There’s a cornucopia of what we can observe.”

But as the telescope has floated in space, its systems have aged and battery life has diminished. That has made it hard for engineers and astronomers to communicate with Spitzer, which is why NASA is switching off the telescope. Spitzer’s last official day collecting data will be January 30.

Take a look at the remarkable images Spitzer captured over the years as it gave us a better understanding of the universe.

NASA launched the Spitzer Space Telescope in 2003.

caption The Space Infrared Telescope Facility (later known as Spitzer) launches from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on August 25, 2003. source NASA

It’s one of NASA’s “Great Observatories”: a group of four US satellite telescopes that measure different kinds of light.

Spitzer was the last one launched. The three sent up before it were the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990; the Compton Gamma Ray Observatory, which measured gamma rays from 1991-2000; and the Chandra X-ray Observatory in 1999, which measures X-rays.

Spitzer’s instruments track infrared light between wavelengths of 3 and 180 microns. (1 micron is one-millionth of a meter.)

caption The Helix Nebula has a complex three-dimensional structure that’s hard to visualize. Spitzer’s data was used to create a new portrait of the nebula, released January 9, 2006. source NASA/ESA/JPL-Caltech/J. Hora (CfA) and C.R. O’Dell (Vanderbilt)

Measuring infrared light is useful for astronomers because light at those wavelengths can penetrate thick clouds of gas and dust better than visible light can.

caption A Spitzer image of the Cat’s Paw Nebula, a star-forming region in the Milky Way located in the constellation Scorpius. Astronomers estimate its distance from Earth to be 4,200 to 5,500 light-years. source NASA/JPL-Caltech

Spitzer has captured remarkable images of galaxies and nebulas.

caption A galaxy about 23 million light-years away, called NGC 4258, is the home of ongoing pyrotechnics. As the gas heats, bubbles get ejected into the outer regions of the galaxy’s long arms. source X-ray: NASA/CXC/Caltech/P.Ogle et al; Optical: NASA/STScI; IR: NASA/JPL-Caltech; Radio: NSF/NRAO/VLA

Spitzer can even measure the bubbles of pressurized gas that indicate the creation of stars in nebulas.

The telescope enabled scientists to see through the dust in order to photograph the center region of our own Milky Way galaxy.

caption The center of our Milky Way galaxy, imaged by the Spitzer Space Telescope’s infrared cameras, October 9, 2019. source NASA, JPL-Caltech, Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.

Spitzer discovered the second-brightest star in our galaxy, the Peony nebula star (in the dusty and crowded center of this image) in 2008.

caption An image from the Spitzer Space Telescope shows the Peony nebula star in a dusty region packed with stars. source NASA/JPL-Caltech/Potsdam Univ.

The Peony nebula star shines with the equivalent light of 3.2 million suns. The brightest star, Eta Carina, produces 4.7 million suns’ worth of light.

In 2009, the telescope led scientists to discover an additional ring around Saturn that’s invisible to visible-light telescopes. The massive ring is mostly made of ice and dust.

caption An artist’s illustration shows the nearly invisible ring around Saturn — the largest of the giant planet’s many rings. source NASA/JPL-Caltech/Keck

The ring’s diameter is equivalent to roughly 300 Saturns lined up.

Spitzer also found the oldest documented supernova in 2011.

caption This image combines data from four space telescopes to create a multi-wavelength view of all that remains of RCW 86, the oldest documented example of a supernova. source NASA/JPL-Caltech/ALMA

Then in 2016, data from Spitzer helped scientists determine the distance between young stars and their surrounding protoplanetary disks: rotating clouds of dense gas and dust.

caption An illustration shows a young star surrounded by its protoplanetary disk. source NASA/JPL-Caltech

A lot of stardust circles around newly formed stars. To determine how much, scientists used a method called “photo-reverberation,” also known as “light echoes.”

It works like this: Because some of a star’s light hits the surrounding disk and causes a delayed “echo,” scientists can measure how long it takes the direct light from the star to come to Earth and compare it to how long it takes the “echo” to arrive.

Technically, Spitzer completed its primary mission 11 years ago, since that was when it ran out of the liquid helium coolant necessary to operate two of its three instruments.

caption A smaller galaxy penetrated the center of the Cartwheel galaxy approximately 100 million years ago, creating new stars from the impact. This image comes from the Spitzer Space Telescope. source NASA/JPL-Caltech

However, NASA engineers have been able to get creative to make the most of the one instrument still collecting data.

The telescope’s passive-cooling design keeps it just a few degrees above absolute zero so as not to absorb any additional infrared radiation.

caption Spitzer captured this image of galaxy cluster Abell 2744, also called Pandora’s Cluster, in 2016. source NASA/JPL-Caltech

Spitzer trails Earth in its orbit around the sun, while also drifting away from the Earth slowly so as not to absorb any infrared radiation from Earth or the moon. (That radiation would mess with the other infrared-light measurements.)

That passive-cooling system is what allowed part of Spitzer’s third instrument to continue operating for more than 10 additional years.

caption An artist’s concept shows the Epsilon Eridani planetary system, located about 10 light-years from Earth in the constellation Eridanus. source NASA/JPL-Caltech

During that time, the telescope’s infrared-light measurements helped facilitate the boom in NASA’s hunt for exoplanets — the term for planets outside our solar system.

caption Planet LHS 3844b, shown here in a rendering, was discovered in 2018 by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey (TESS) telescope. Data from Spitzer revealed its surface may resemble Earth’s moon or Mercury. source NASA/JPL-Caltech

Spitzer’s observations led to the discovery of planets around the TRAPPIST-1 star. We now know that the system’s seven planets are all Earth-sized and terrestrial. Three appear to be habitable.

caption An artist’s rendering shows what the seven planets of the TRAPPIST-1 system could look like from the perspective of the planet TRAPPIST-1f (at right). source NASA/JPL-Caltech

The first TRAPPIST-1 planets were discovered in 2016 using observations from Spitzer and from the planetary system’s namesake, the ground-based TRAPPIST (TRAnsiting Planets and PlanetesImals Small Telescope) telescope in Chile.

Because different chemicals emit different amounts of infrared light, Spitzer’s tools have also helped scientists study the chemical composition of objects in space.

caption A study using observations by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope discovered that silica — one of the most common minerals on Earth — forms when massive stars explode. source NASA/JPL-Caltech/CXC/ESA/NRAO/J. Rho (SETI Institute)

Observations from Spitzer have shown, for example, that planets around cooler stars could hold life-forming elements like carbon and oxygen. Those M-dwarf and brown-dwarf stars are distributed throughout the Milky Way.

caption An artist’s conception of a young planet around a cool, reddish star. A soupy mix of potentially life-forming chemicals can be seen pooling around the base of jagged rocks. source NASA/JPL-Caltech

Some of the data Spitzer has collected, however, left astronomers with more questions. Giant galactic blobs, for example, remain a puzzle.

caption This illustration shows galactic blobs in red and distant galaxies in white. It offers a possible answer to questions about the source of energy in galactic blobs: that it could come from galactic mergers. source NASA/JPL-Caltech

Astronomers can see the glow of these blobs through visible-light telescopes, but aren’t sure of the source of energy that lights them up. Spitzer has collected data about the infrared light coming from them, but hasn’t solved the mystery.

Even as the telescope enters retirement, astronomers will continue to mine such data sets for years.