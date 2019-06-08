The 10 nastiest cruise ships of all time

caption The Nippon Maru cruise ship has received failing scores after sanitary inspections by the CDC. source Hit1912/Shutterstock

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) inspects cruise ships to see if they have sanitary issues that could put passengers at risk of getting sick.

The vast majority of ships receive passing grades of at least 86 out of 100 points, but a handful have failed.

The lowest inspection score the CDC has given is 36.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) inspects cruise ships to see if they have sanitary issues that could put passengers at risk of getting sick.

The vast majority of ships receive passing grades of at least 86 out of 100 points, but a handful have failed for reasons like storing food at improper temperatures and not having sufficient procedures for handling drinking water. The 10 lowest-scoring inspections the CDC has ever conducted fall between 1995 and 2017, though six of them happened over 10 years ago.

These are the 10 lowest inspection scores the CDC has ever given a cruise ship.

10. Amadea

caption The Amadea cruise ship. source Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Bernhard Schulte Cruise Services

Date of inspection: November 11, 2012

Inspection score: 63

Violations: Inadequate food storage procedures, dirty kitchen equipment

T9. Hanseatic

caption The Hanseatic cruise ship. source Reuters

Cruise line: Hapag Lloyd Kreuzfahrten

Date of inspection: August 8, 1998

Inspection score: 62

Violations: Improper food storage, storing clean and dirty kitchen equipment together, dirty kitchen equipment, cockroaches found in food-preparation areas

T9. Stad Amsterdam (2006)

Cruise line: Rederij Clipper Stad Amsterdam

Date of inspection: April 8, 2006

Inspection score: 62

Violations: Improper handling of potable water, lack of equipment and procedures needed to ensure quality of potable water, improper food storage

T7. Grande Caribe

caption The Grande Caribe cruise ship. source Dan Logan/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Blount Small Ship Adventures

Date of inspection: July 13, 1998

Inspection score: 61

Violations: A lack of backflow-prevention equipment between potable and non-potable water systems, improper food storage, storing dirty and clean food-preparation equipment together

T7. Kydon (December 2017)

Cruise line: Ferries Del Caribe

Date of inspection: December 27, 2017

Inspection score: 61

Violations: Improper food storage, broken kitchen equipment

T7. Pearl Mist

caption The Pearl Mist cruise ship. source Maria Dryfhout/Shutterstock

Cruise line: V. Ships Leisure USA

Date of inspection: July 15, 2014

Inspection score: 61

Violations: Improper food storage, a lack of sneeze guards in food-service areas, broken refrigerators

4. Kydon (July 2017)

caption The Kydon cruise ship. source YouTube/Ferries del Caribe

Cruise line: Ferries Del Caribe

Date of inspection: July 28, 2017

Inspection score: 58

Violations: Improper handling of potable water, improper food storage, storing dirty and clean dishes and kitchen equipment together

3. Stad Amsterdam (2007)

caption The Stad Amsterdam cruise ship. source Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos/Reuters

Cruise line: Rederij Clipper Stad Amsterdam

Date of inspection: March 29, 2007

Inspection score: 56

Violations: Improper food storage, storing clean and dirty food-preparation equipment together, dirty kitchen equipment

2. Nippon Maru (1995)

caption The Nippon Maru cruise ship. source Hit1912/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Mitsui OSK Passenger Line

Date of inspection: June 9, 1995

Inspection score: 48

Violations: Improper handling of potable water, improper food storage, a lack of sneeze guards in food-service areas

1. Nippon Maru (1998)

caption The Nippon Maru cruise ship. source Ryushi/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Mitsui OSK Passenger Line

Date of inspection: July 4, 1998

Inspection score: 36

Violations: Improper handling of potable water, improper food storage, handling food without gloves, dirty kitchen equipment