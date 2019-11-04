The Ukrainian orphan at the center of an adoption scandal says she’s a teenager, and none of her adoptive parents’ claims are true

source Facebook

The Ukrainian orphan at the center of an adoption scandal in Indiana is breaking her silence this week in an interview with Dr. Phil.

Natalia Grace Barnett and the couple who she now lives with sat down with Dr. Phil for a segment airing on Thursday. Through tears, Natalia Grace insisted that she’s actually a 16-year-old girl and not the mentally disturbed adult her former adoptive parents claim her to be.

Natalia has a rare form of dwarfism that makes it difficult to gauge her age. She was initially thought to be between 6 and 8 years old when Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted her in 2010.

In September, the Barnetts were accused of legally changing Natalia’s age to from 8 to 22 in 2012, and moving to Canada without her. Prosecutors say she was a child at the time.

But Kristine Barnett told Daily Mail Online that Natalia was a “sociopath” and a “con-artist” who was actually an adult woman who terrorized their family.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian woman claiming to be Natalia’s birth mother, has told Daily Mail TV that she was forced to give up Natalia 16 years ago, when the girl was an infant.

The family who took Natalia in after the Barnetts moved to Canada believe that Natalia is a child and treat her as such.

Natalia denied being an adult in a clip of her interview with Dr. Phil that the TV show sent to Insider. In the preview clip, Dr. Phil challenges Natalia on the claims and asks why the Barnetts would say such things.

“I guess it really comes down to whether or not you are an evil psychopath demon who’s come over here to kill everybody,” he says.

Through tears, Natalia tells him: “It’s not true.”

Natalia’s full interview with Dr. Phil will air on Thursday.