Natalie Portman thought she was texting her cousin Meryl and was actually texting Meryl Streep

Natalie Portman told Seth Meyers about the time she accidentally texted Meryl Street during an appearance on “Late Night” on Thursday.
  • Natalie Portman appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Thursday.
  • During the interview, Portman told the story of how she accidentally texted Meryl Streep.
  • Portman says that her cousin, an illustrator also named Meryl, moved to LA recently, and that she’s been inviting her to a lot of her family’s Jewish holiday celebrations.
  • When Meryl didn’t respond to a few of her recent invitations she grew worried, then realized that she had been texting the other Meryl in her phone: Meryl Streep.
  • Portman’s cousin Meryl found it hilarious, and gifted the actress an illustration of Streep with the caption, “Natalie may you be inscribed in the book of life. And stop texting me.”
  • Watch the full clip below.