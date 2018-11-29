Hear Natalie Portman sing a new Sia song in the trailer for her new movie ‘Vox Lux’

- source
- We just got our first glimpse of Natalie Portman singing with the newest trailer for her upcoming movie, “Vox Lux.”
- Portman plays Celeste, a pop star who rose to fame following a violent tragedy she suffered with her sister, Eleanor (played by Stacy Martin).
- Later in her career, Celeste is plagued by scandal and more violence as she also tries to raise her teenage daughter (Raffey Cassidy).
- Willem Dafoe narrates the movie, and Jude Law plays Celeste’s manager.
- Sia wrote original songs for the film.
- “Vox Lux” will hit theaters Friday, December 14.
