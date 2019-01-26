‘Orange is the New Black’s’ Natasha Lyonne says it will be ‘heartbreaking’ to see the show end this year

caption The final season of “Orange is the New Black” will debut later this year on Netflix. The streaming service’s third original show stars Yael Stone and Natasha Lyonne as Lorna and Nicky. source Netflix

“Orange is the New Black” is one of many shows ending in 2019.

During an interview with INSIDER about her upcoming Netflix series “Russian Doll” Natasha Lyonne said it will be heartbreaking to see “OITNB” come to an end.

Her new show, a dark comedy from Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, will be streaming on Netflix February 1.

Lyonne tells INSIDER she’s excited to work with cast and crew from “OITNB” on “Russian Doll.” “It just felt like this was such a personal journey and work from the heart that I just wanted to bring along as many people as I could from that,” said Lyonne.

When “Orange Is the New Black” comes to an end later this year it will be a tough goodbye for the women of Litchfield Penitentiary.

“How heartbreaking it is going to be to see it end,” Lyonne told INSIDER of the seventh season of “OITNB” while discussing her new Netflix show “Russian Doll.” “We’re really a tight unit.”

“Plus, it means that come March 1, I’m unemployed. So, it’s a lot of feelings,” Lyonne added.

Lyonne has played the sarcastic and quick-witted Nicky Nichols on “OITNB” since the show’s premiere in 2013. In that time, we’ve seen Nicky grow from a heroin addict to a sober inmate who isn’t as tough as her outer exterior leads you to believe.

caption Natasha Lyonne on season six of “OITNB.” source Netflix

This season, Lyonne will direct an episode of the show. What can she tease about the seventh season? Not much.

“I don’t think that’s legal,” said Lyonne, when asked what she could share about the final season. “I do think they might actually kill people for less, but it’s really meaningful to get to direct in the final season.”

“If it wasn’t enough to love and know everybody so intimately as an actor, to watch them be so brilliant at the monitor and from a distance and to get to work with the writers and our incredible crew behind the scenes in that way was just like a further reminder of how singular that show is,” she continued, speaking of her experience directing on “OITNB.”

caption Natasha Lyonne and Laura Prepon in a behind-the-scenes photo from season six of “OITNB.” source JoJo Whilden / Netflix

“They’ve built such iconically brilliant roles within the show, and now I’m so excited to kind of stay really close to them for the rest of my life and just get to see all the incredible work that they’re gonna continue to do,” said Lyonne about her “OITNB” castmates.

Even though Lyonne will bid farewell to “OINTB,” she did get to work with some cast and crew again on her new Netflix series “Russian Doll,” which will premiere on the streaming service, Friday, February 1.

caption Natasha Lyonne plays Nadia on upcoming Netflix series “Russian Doll.” source Courtesy of Netflix

Without giving too much away, the show, with Lyonne in the lead, sees her character trying to escape a seemingly endless birthday party in eight bingeable half-hour episodes.

“It just felt like this [‘Russian Doll’] was such a personal journey and work from the heart that I just wanted to bring along as many people as I could from that,” Lyonne said of “OINTB” cast and crew that joined her for “Russian Doll.”

Among the crew members from “OITNB” who worked on “Russian Doll” are costume director Jennifer Rogien and script supervisor Melissa Yap-Stewart.

You’ll also see a few familiar cast members from the show, like Charlie Barnett (“Chicago Fire”), who had a brief role on “OITNB” as an inmate from Desi Piscatella’s past.

caption Barnett played an inmate Piscatella took a liking to on season five of “OITNB.” source Netflix

“Barnett, I really know through Samira Wiley [Poussey Washington on ‘OITNB’] because they’re best friends who went to Juilliard together,” said Lyonne of the other main lead of her new show. “The whole thing is kind of such a close connective tissue in this sort of ongoing, all-that-jazz extension that is ‘Russian Doll.'”

caption Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett at the premiere of “Russian Doll” in NYC on January 23, 2019. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty for Netflix

All eight episodes of “Russian Doll” will premiere on Netflix Friday, February 1. There currently is no premiere date for the final season of “OITNB.”

You can watch a trailer for the show below.

