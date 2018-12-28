I ate at the flagship restaurant of the $1 billion hotel considered ‘the most luxurious in the world’ and quickly realized the $500 price tag wasn’t for the caviar and oysters

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to eat where the big shots do, Al Mahara might seem like a good place to start.

Located in the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, a hotel frequently called “the most luxurious in the world” by travel writers and critics, Al Mahara is the hotel’s flagship restaurant.

Since 2016, Al Mahara has been helmed by Michelin-starred British Chef Nathan Outlaw. In addition to his restaurant at the Burj, Outlaw has four other highly regarded restaurants in the United Kingdom and has appeared on cooking shows.

His main restaurant, Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, has two Michelin stars and is considered one of the best restaurants in the world.

On a recent trip to Dubai, I had plans to stay at the Burj Al Arab. Having never eaten at a Nathan Outlaw joint, I knew that I’d have to make a trip to Al Mahara.

While Outlaw is known for a pared-back approach, Al Mahara appears to have a slightly more maximalist take on seafood. Head chef Pete Biggs, an Outlaw veteran, rises to the golden aura of the Burj.

Keep reading to see what it was like: