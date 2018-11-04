Nathan Peterman throws another pick-6 as Bills offense continues to reach new lows

source Patrick Smith/Getty

Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Nathan Peterman got the start in Week 9 and threw 2 interceptions, with one of them being returned for a touchdown.

Peterman came into the game with 9 interceptions on 81 career pass attempts.

The Bills offense has been historically bad this season.

With Derek Anderson and Josh Allen still sidelined, the Buffalo Bills turned back to backup quarterback Nathan Peterman, and the results were about the same.

Peterman has started just three games in his career, throwing 9 interceptions in 81 total pass attempts, including a disastrous five-pick performance in his first start last season.

Heading into Week 9, Peterman faced a difficult matchup against an elite Chicago Bears defense. Things didn’t go well.

In the second quarter, Peterman hit receiver Jason Croom with a 1-yard pass. As Croom caught the ball, he was hit by the Bears and lost the ball. The Bears regained control and returned the ball for a touchdown.

On the next Bills possession, Peterman threw a short pass over the middle that was intercepted.

Then, on a third straight possession, Peterman was hit as he was letting go of the ball. The ball flopped out of his hands and right to Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd, who returned it for a touchdown.

Did you love seeing this from @Leonard90Flo as much as we did? We thought so. pic.twitter.com/vw3T85gFH5 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 4, 2018

These interceptions were not necessarily all Peterman’s fault, but nonetheless, they’ll count against his record.

In recent weeks, the Bills offense has been historically bad. Prior to Week 8, their offense was on pace to be the worst in the last 33 years.

According to ESPN’s Mike Rodak, the Bills had gifted more scores to their opponents than for themselves over their last 69 drives.

The Bills have now thrown more pick-sixes (3) on their past 69 drives than they have scored touchdowns (2). — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 4, 2018

In the last two weeks, the Bills have managed 11 total points and have scored fewer than 10 points four times.