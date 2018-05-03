National Australia Bank’s first half profit falls 16%; to separate wealth management arm

File photo: A National Australia Bank (NAB) logo is pictured on an automated teller machine (ATM) in central Sydney on Sept 12, 2014. Reuters

National Australia Bank on Thursday (May 3) reported a 16% drop in half-year cash profit as it booked a restructuring-linked cost pertaining primarily to workforce reduction costs, and said it was looking to exit its wealth management arm by 2019.

The plans, NAB said, entailed exiting advice, platform and superannuation, and asset management businesses under MLC and other brands.

“We are targeting separation by the end of 2019 calendar year via public markets options including demerger and IPO while maintaining flexibility to consider trade sale options,” NAB said in a statement.