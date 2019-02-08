National Enquirer publisher responds to Jeff Bezos’ blistering blog post that accused it of extortion

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

National Enquirer publisher American Media (AMI) says its board will investigate claims made by Jeff Bezos in a blog post accusing the paper of “extortion and blackmail.”

In a statement to Business Insider, AMI says it believes it “acted lawfully” and “in good faith” in the reporting on the Amazon CEO’s affair with former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos’ team has been investigating who leaked private text messages and photos to the National Enquirer, which published an exposé in the wake of Bezos’ divorce.

Bezos alleges in his blog post that AMI and its chairman David Pecker threatened to release nude photos of him if he didn’t cease his investigation into who was responsible for leaking the messages.

American Media, the publisher of the National Enquirer, has released a statement saying it “acted lawfully” in its reporting on Jeff Bezos, but that its board will “investigate” his claims that its executives attempted to blackmail him by threatening to release nude photos of the Amazon CEO.

The Amazon CEO published a blog post Thursday accusing the National Enquirer of “extortion and blackmail.”

“American Media believes fervently that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the story of Mr. Bezos,” American Media said in a statement Friday morning. “Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him. Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims. Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take whatever appropriate action is necessary.”

AMI’s board of directors consists of four men: David Pecker, Evan Ratner, Barry Schwartz, and David Hughes.

Pecker, AMI’s chairman and CEO, has been at the center of the controversy. He’s a longtime ally to Donald Trump, who has been critical of Bezos, Amazon, and the Washington Post. Pecker was reportedly granted immunity in a deal with federal prosecutors who are investigating payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

Another person on the board also has links to Trump: David Hughes once served as the chief financial officer of Trump Entertainment Resorts, up until it filed for bankruptcy in September 2014.

‘No thank you, Mr. Pecker’

On Thursday, Bezos surprised everyone by publishing a blog post titled “No thank you, Mr. Pecker” on Medium that detailed the National Enquirer’s threats to publish the billionaire’s nude photos. Bezos alleged AMI threatened to release the photos unless he stopped investigating who leaked his personal text messages to the National Enquirer. The texts between Bezos and former TV host Lauren Sanchez ended up in the paper’s exposé published just days after the Amazon CEO announced his divorce.

Bezos’ private investigators have floated the possibility that the National Inquirer’s investigation into Bezos’ affair was politically motivated. In his blog post, Bezos says AMI also wanted him to take back that claim in exchange for not releasing his nude photos.

This story is developing…