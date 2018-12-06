The winner of this year’s National Geographic Photo Contest is a picture of thousands of recalled cars sitting in a desert

caption Grand Prize Winner and Places category winner: ‘Unreal’ by Jassen Todorov. source Jassen Todorov / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

The winners of the 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest have just been announced.

The winner, US flight instructor Jassen Todorov, said he hoped the image would encourage people to “become more conscious and more caring for our beautiful planet.”

Scroll down to see the rest of the winners across three categories: Places, Wildlife, and People.

The grand-prize winner of the 2018 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest has just been announced, and the photo is a haunting reminder of humanity’s impact on the natural environment.

His photo beat out nearly 10,000 entries to claim the grand prize, earning him $5,000.

Todorov, who is a concert violinist and flight instructor, said he hoped the winning shot would serve as encouragement to us all to “become more conscious and more caring for our beautiful planet.”

Meanwhile, winners, runners-up, and honourable mentions were also named across Places, Wildlife, and People categories.

Scroll down to check out the 10 finalists.

Grand Prize Winner and Places category winner: ‘Unreal’ by Jassen Todorov

source Jassen Todorov / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

Runner-up, Places: ‘Thunderbird in the Dust’ by Nicholas Moir

source Nicholas Moir / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

Third place, Places: ‘Road to Ruin’ by Christian Werner

source Christian Werner / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

Honorable mention, Places: ‘Snowflakes’ by Rucca Y Ito

source Rucca Y Ito / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

Winner, Wildlife: ‘Flying at the Crossing’ by Pim Volkers

source Pim Volkers / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

Runner-up, Wildlife: ‘Deep Snow’ by Jonas Beyer

source Jonas Beyer / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

Third place, Wildlife: ‘A New Look’ by Alison Langevad

source Alison Langevad / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

Winner, People: ‘Sunday Best’ at Weekend Studio by Mia Collis

source Mia Collis / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

Runner-up, People: ‘Roadside Motel’ by Todd Kennedy

source Todd Kennedy / 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest

Third place, People: ‘Love of Life’ by Avishek Das