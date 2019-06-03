The 10 winners of the National Handwriting Contest will make you want to practice your penmanship

source Kwarkot/Shutterstock

The educational company Zaner-Bloser hosts an annual national handwriting contest.

Each year one winner is chosen from kindergarten through 8th grade.

Winners recieve a $500 cash prize, a trophy, and a $500 gift certificate for their schools to purchase school supplies.

Oh, and bragging rights, too.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Believe it or not, but before computers, tablets, and mobile phones, people used to actually have to hand write out their thoughts. Yup, kids used pen and paper to express themselves, and mailboxes were stuffed with actual letters, not e-mails.

Even just a few years ago kids recieved handwriting instruction throughout elementary school. Now, many kids are only required to have handwriting lessons in kindergarten and first grade. Most schools eschew handwriting classes for keyboard classes. Only 18 states currently require cursive instruction.

In an effort to celebrate the fine art of proper penmanship, the educational company Zaner-Bloser established a national handwriting contest. Around 250,000 kids participate in the contest annually and entries are judged on spacing, size, shape, and slant.

This year, 11 students in grades kindergarten through 8th grade – including two special needs students – recieved top honors. Each winner earns a trophy, a $500 prize, and a $500 gift of educational materials for their school.

And, of course, bragging rights over their amazing handwriting. Click through to check out the winners.

KINDERGARTEN: Aisha Aylin, a student at East View Elementary School in Olean, NY, took top honors for the kindergarten class.

source c/o Zaner Bloser National Handwriting Contest

Aisha said that it’s “fun to get good at writing.”

source c/o Zaner Bloser National Handwriting Contest

FIRST GRADE: Atticus Enfinger, a student at Bluffton Elementary School, in Bluffton, SC, beat out all other first graders with his prime penmanship.

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

“What I like best about handwriting is that it looks nice when you read it,” he wrote.

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

SECOND GRADE: Philip Saffian is a student at Holy Family Catholic Academy in Fresh Meadows (Queens), NY.

source c/o Zaner Bloser National Handwriting Contest

Saffian said learning about handwriting “helps me write neater.”

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

THIRD GRADE: Norah Hayes Mason is a student at Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria, CA.

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

Norah said she uses her penmanship to write stories.

source c/o Zaner Bloser National Handwriting Contest

FOURTH GRADE: Maggie Hartman attends Immaculate Conception of Dardenne in Dardenne Prairie, MO.

source c/o Zaner Bloser National Handwriting Contest

Maggie said she likes to admire her writing when she’s done.

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

FIFTH GRADE: Noah Dharmawirya is a student at Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy in Ederheim, PA.

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

Dharmawirya said practicing handwriting “makes me a better reader and writer.”

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

SIXTH GRADE: Sage Collier attends GRACE Christian School in Raleigh, NC.

source c/o Zaner Bloser National Handwriting Contest

Good handwriting is important, says Sage, because “no one can read what you wrote if you have poor handwriting.”

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

SEVENTH GRADE: Lauren Quiroz attends Corpus Christi Catholic School in South Bend, IN.

source c/o Zaner Bloser National Handwriting Competition

“If you want to achieve a goal, you need to set yourself a limit and strive toward that limit,” Lauren said. “And once you achieve it, don’t stop and keep going.”

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

(South Bend Tribune)

EIGHTH GRADE: Joe Robuck is a student at School of the Incarnation in Gambrills, MD.

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

Joe’s 17-year-old brother also won the award when he was in eighth grade.

source c/o Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

Both Sara Hinesley and Lance Wilson received the Nicholas Maxim Award, given to students with special needs who have excelled at handwriting.

caption Sara Hinesley source c/o Zaner Bloser National Handwriting Contest

Sara was born without hands, and writes by holding a writing utensil between the ends of her arms.

Sara said she finds cursive “kind of easy.”

source c/o Zaner Bloser National Handwriting Contest

(Time)

Congratulations to all the winners!