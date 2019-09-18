18 incredible national parks around the world that you need to visit in your lifetime

caption Torres Del Paine National Park in Chile, which was declared the eighth wonder of the world in 2013. source Shutterstock/Anton_Ivanov

While there are incredible national parks all across the US, many people forget that there are national parks all over the world.

From breathtaking waterfalls in Iceland to huge mountains in China, there is so much untouched nature and wildlife that you need to see in your lifetime.

There are 417 national park sites in total in the United States, and chances are good that you’ve been to at least one of them before. While we all know about some of the biggest national parks in the US (like Yosemite or the Grand Canyon), what many people don’t realize is that there are national parks in countries all over the world, and they are all worth visiting.

There are hundreds of national parks all around the world, but the below options are some of the most stunning and interesting, giving you a view of untouched nature, exciting wildlife, and beautiful landscapes. If you’re ready to get a little adventurous, then you’ll absolutely want to add these parks to your bucket list.

Lake Nakuru National Park in Kenya will let you see local wildlife.

caption It’s small enough to get an intimate view. source IUCNWeb/Flickr

There is so much to explore outside all over Africa, but Lake Nakuru National Park in Kenya should be at the top of your list. It’s located on the floor of the Great Rift Valley, and while it’s considered a little small for African standards, there is so much to see. The park is home to lions, leopards, hippos, and flamingos, to name just a few of the wild animals you might spot. Because of the size, you’ll get a more intimate safari.

Kakadu National Park in Australia is huge.

caption There’s even art to view. source Marc Dalmulder/Flickr

Some of the best national parks are the ones that also teach you something about history, and you’ll certainly find that here. Kakadu National Park is full of history, as it has been home to Aboriginal people for 65,000 years and is the oldest living culture on earth.

The park is also gigantic at 20,000 square kilometers, so there is a ton of exploring to be done. You can get a taste of culture by viewing Aboriginal Rock Art, and you can also see some stunning views of rivers and wetlands.

Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand has hundreds of species of birds.

caption It’s a wonderful place for bird-watchers. source Noppasin Wongchum/Shutterstock

Doi Inthanon National Park is known as “The Roof of Thailand,” and is located near the Himalayan Mountains just outside of Chiang Mai. The park is famous for its gorgeous views of waterfalls, caves, and mountains.

There are over 360 species of birds that call it home, making it a bucket list destination for bird-watchers. If you visit during late January and early February, you’ll get to see the blossoms of Siamese sakura flowers covering the trees in pink. It’s something that only lasts a few short weeks, but is a huge seasonal attraction.

Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland is home to country’s highest mountain peak.

caption Svartifoss, a waterfall in Vatnajökull National Park. source Arian Zwegers/Flickr

There is so much to see outside in Iceland that it can feel overwhelming to plan a trip. While there are many beautiful national parks, you might want to make time for Vatnajökull National Park, which is home to the country’s highest mountain peak – in other words, you’ll get some stunning views.

This is a huge park that will also give you a good look at glaciers. According to Topdeck Travel, it’s perfect for anyone looking to find peace in nature, especially during the summer and early fall months.

Banff National Park in Canada has some of the most beautiful bodies of water.

caption The water is a vibrant turquoise. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

You don’t need to travel across the world to see a gorgeous national park outside of the US, and Banff National Park is proof of that. This is Canada’s first national park and the flagship of the nation’s park system, and it’s also part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain parks UNESCO World Heritage Site. There is so much to see, like some of the most turquoise water you’ll ever see at Lake Louise, which is a glacier-fed lake.

Serengeti National Park in Tanzania is filled with wildlife.

caption There’s so much wildlife to see. source Flickr/Anita Ritenour

If you want to see as many wild animals as possible, you need to take a trip to Serengeti National Park. It’s arguably the best wildlife sanctuary in the world and has the greatest concentration of plains game in Africa. At 5,700 square miles, it’s huge, and it’s full of wildlife: hyenas, elephants, hippos, lions, giraffes, monkeys wildebeest, zebra … the list goes on and on. There’s nothing else quite like it.

Torres Del Paine National Park in Chile has incredible icebergs.

caption It’s great for hiking. source Flickr/Douglas Scortegagna

According to the official website, Torres Del Paine National Park was declared the eighth wonder of the world in 2013, as well as a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO. It’s not hard to see why it’s known as one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

There are gorgeous turquoise lakes, icebergs, rivers, lengas forests, and amazing hiking trails. The glaciers in the Southern Patagonia Ice Field alone are worth visiting for.

Fiordland National Park in New Zealand is perfect for kayaking and hiking through nature.

caption Cleddau Valley in Fiordland National Park. source Bernard Spragg. NZ/Flickr

If you want to go somewhere many have not seen yet, head to Fiordland National Park in New Zealand. It’s over 1.2 million hectares in size and gives you views of mountains, lakes, rainforests, and fiords. There are so many plants and animals that are completely unique to the area. You can hike or kayak through the fiords and under waterfalls, and it’s a truly beautiful experience.

Arenal Volcano National Park in Costa Rica has an active volcano.

caption It hasn’t erupted in a few decades. source cjsingh/Flickr

Costa Rica is another spot that offers an abundance of things to do and see out in nature, and it can be overwhelming to pick only a few. If you’re in the area, though, Arenal Volcano National Park is worth a visit.

The park is located within the larger Arenal Conservation Area that protects reserves along the Tilaran and Guanacaste mountain ranges. You’ll see, of course, the Arenal Volcano, which is Costa Rica’s most active volcano with consistent lava flows since July 1968. There are also many animals to spot, like monkeys, snakes, and birds, as well as tons of beautiful plants and flowers.

Kruger National Park in South Africa is home to many rare animals.

caption It’s a great spot to see wild animals. source Getty Images

Kruger National Park is located about 260 miles northeast of Johannesburg, and is nearly five million acres. It is also considered one of the best places to see wild animals in Africa. If you’re looking to see The Big Five (buffalo, elephants, leopards, lions, and rhinos), you’ll likely find them in this park. There are also Nile crocodiles, hippos, and very rare birds to spot.

Aside from animals, the landscape is absolutely gorgeous. There’s also a lot of history, as Kruger is home to the Albasini and Masorini ruins, where Portuguese colonists and members of the indigenous Ba-Phalaborwa ethnic group once lived and worked. There’s a little bit of everything here.

Iguazu National Park in Argentina and Brazil has giant waterfalls.

caption One of Iguazu’s giant waterfalls. source Getty Images

This park is unique, as it sits right on the border of Argentina and Brazil. It also offers a stunning waterfall view. According to the official website, Iguazu National Park is “among the world’s visually and acoustically most stunning natural sites for its massive waterfalls.” Aside from the river and the waterfalls, you can get a glimpse at the Atlantic Forest, which is known for its diversity of species, plants and animals.

Göreme National Park in Turkey looks like something out of a fairytale.

caption It’s like being surrounded by sculptures. source Carole Raddato/Flickr

If you’re looking for a different landscape, you’ll want to check out Göreme National Park. This is a unique volcanic landscape sculpted by erosion in the central Anatolia plateau. Erosion has formed these mountain ridges, valleys, and pinnacles known as “fairy chimneys” or hoodoos. There’s really nothing else like it, and it’s something every traveler should see for themselves in person.

Isla Bastimentos National Marine Park in Panama has underwater sites to explore.

caption There are coral gardens and underwater caves. source Damsea/Flickr

The Bastimentos Island National Park is Panama’s first marine park and protects over 32,000 acres of land and sea. If you’re not afraid to get in the water, the Cayos Zapatillas (two islands) are known for snorkeling and diving. With gorgeous white-sand beaches and forests inside, it’s beautiful to see.

There are coral gardens and underwater caves to explore, where you can see hundreds of different fish species, as well as sharks and sea turtles.

Chubu Sangaku National Park in Japan has magnificent snowy mountains.

caption If you love skiing, you’ll definitely want to visit. source Ankur P/Flickr

Located in the Northern Japan Alps, Chubu Sangaku National Park is on a volcanic mountain range that includes incredibly high peaks and stunning hiking trails. No matter what time of year you go, there’s something beautiful to see. Topdeck Travel says it offers some of the best skiing in the world. If you’re looking to do a more relaxing activity, there are also hot springs and beautiful mountain scenery to take in.

Snowdonia National Park in Wales, United Kingdom has the tallest lighthouse in the UK.

caption You can also go underground. source Lilly Trott / Shutterstock

There is so much to do in Snowdonia National Park. It’s best known for its hiking, and you can also see gorgeous lakes, waterfalls, and streams, as well as get a good dose of history. Bardsey Island offers a view at ruins of sixth-century monasteries, as well as the tallest lighthouse in the UK. Ogwen Valley offers a unique landscape to explore. The Llechwedd Slate Caverns bring you 500 feet underground to the steepest mining cable railway in Europe.

Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia is ideal for anyone who loves lakes.

caption It has multiple lakes to enjoy. source Getty Images

This ridiculously beautiful park is Croatia’s first national park. It’s located in the mountainous region of Croatia. The process of tufa formation makes tufa, or travertine, barriers and resulted in the creation of lakes that are incredibly gorgeous. You can visit the lake zone to see the unique landscape or go on a walking trail to explore.

Canaima National Park in Venezuela has plants unique to the region.

This is one of the largest national parks in the world, and is not to be missed. Located in south-eastern Venezuela along the border of Guyana and Brazil, it’s known for flat-topped mountain formations called “tepuis” and the Angel Falls that go into Devil’s Canyon. It’s the highest waterfall in the world.

There are also five endangered species that call the park home: jaguars, giant anteaters, giant river otters, ocelots, and giant armadillos. According to the site, one-third of the plants are unique to the region and can’t be found anywhere else.

Jiuzhai Valley National Park in China has everything from lakes to snow-covered mountains.

caption It’s got a bit of everything. source Shutterstock/ Efired

If you find yourself in China, you may want to try to find time to get to the Jiuzhai Valley National Park, where you can see gorgeous natural views. It’s located in Jiuzhaigou County and is regarded as a holy mountain and watercourse by the Tibetan people. There are waterfalls, blue lakes, forests, snow-covered mountains, and history of the Tibetan and Qiang people. It’s gorgeous, and full of history.