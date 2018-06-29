National Service to be reviewed to evaluate its ‘effectiveness’: Malaysia Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu

Malaysian NS is set to experience a revamp. Facebook/Kementerian Pertahanan Malaysia

The Defence Minister of Malaysia Mohamad Sabu announced in a press conference on Thursday (June 28) that the National Service (NS) programme will be evaluated on its cost effectiveness and efficacy in achieving its stated goals.

He added that the programme developed during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s previous time as prime minister, could still be of value if it is retained with the correct level of funding and suitable modules, Malay Mail reported.

The ministry will seek to incorporate Dr Mahathir’s “Look East Policy” into the NS, with an emphasis on how Japan’s methods of instilling discipline and patriotism in citizens.

He is also counting on the youths of all races to join, as he noted that the majority of youth who attended the NS programme were Malays, according to Free Malaysia Today.

“We want the Chinese, Indians and natives from Sabah and Sarawak to join in the programme”, he said.

Mr Sabu said he felt the current scheme should be continued, although there should be lower costs and higher effectiveness.

“We are still in the process of studying this matter. We will look into this matter and let the public know when it’s ready”, he said.

Back in 2015, then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced the suspension of NS in a bid to save RM$400 million ($99 million) in federal spending, after he was forced to revise the budget in response to plunging oil prices.