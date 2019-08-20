Photos show why many native Hawaiians don’t want a giant telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea

By
Joey Hadden
-

On the Big Island — the largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago and in the US as a whole — the volcano known as Mauna Kea is dormant.

Mauna Kea is on Hawaii’s biggest island.
Google Maps/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Mauna Kea is an astronomer’s dream for a few reasons.

There are many observatories surrounding Mauna Kea.
Google Maps

Source: Business Insider

The summit of the mountain is nearly 14,000 feet above sea level, which is above half of the Earth’s atmosphere, and it sits above the cloud line.

Mauna Kea’s summit is above the clouds.
dataichi/Simon Dubreuil/Getty Images

Source: Associated Press, Business Insider

Building a telescope in the crater of a dormant volcano would block out light pollution from cities.

Mauna Kea is surrounded by nature.
JT Sorrell/Getty Images

Source: Associated Press

The ocean water around the Big Island is consistently warm, which keeps the atmosphere stable. A stable atmosphere makes for a clearer telescope image, according to the University of Hawaii.

The Big Island is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean.
Google Maps

Source: Associated Press, University of Hawaii

“There is almost no major astronomical discovery where there was not very important input from the telescopes on Mauna Kea,” Guenther Hasinger, director of Mauna Kea’s Institute for Astronomy, told the Associated Press.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and visible data provided by Japan’s Subaru telescope atop Mauna Kea, Hawaii.
Nasa/Reuters from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and visible data provided by Japan’s Subaru telescope atop Mauna Kea, Hawaii

Source: Associated Press

It explains why more than a dozen telescopes already exist on the mountain and why scientists want to build another telescope on it.

Source: Business Insider

The Thirty Meter Telescope, widely known as TMT, gets its name from its proposed size, and it is set to be built on top of Mauna Kea.

The slope where TMT is set to be built will be less visible than some existing telescopes.
Westend61/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

TMT would be three times as large as of any existing visible-light telescope, and it would take up nine times as much space.

An observatory on Mauna Kea.
Rugli G/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

The telescope could transform astronomy, but the project is facing heavy pushback from Native Hawaiians and activists.

An anti-TMT sign is seen on the road to Mauna Kea’s summit.
Whit M./Foursquare

Source: Business Insider

TMT would show astronomers “forming galaxies at the very edge of the observable Universe, near the beginning of time,” according to the Smithsonian.

Little light pollution allows for more visible stars.
Michele Falzone/Getty Images

Source: Smithsonian Magazine

The reasons for pushback date to before there were any telescopes on the mountain, or anywhere in the world.

Mauna Kea was seen as sacred land before the telescopes were built.
joebelanger/Getty Images

Source: “Archaeological Inventory Survey of the Mauna Kea Science Reserve Final Report”

Traditionally, Mauna Kea is sacred land. Some Native Hawaiians believe it is where Wakea, the sky God, met with the Earth Goddess, Papa, and created the Big Island, the first child island of Hawaii.

Mauna Kea was seen as sacred land before the telescopes were built.
Cultura Exclusive Stuart Westmorland/Getty Images

Source: “Archaeological Inventory Survey of the Mauna Kea Science Reserve Final Report”

Some Native Hawaiians see Mauna Kea as the cord connecting heaven to Hawaii.

Mauna Kea was seen as sacred land before the telescopes were built.
Patricia Marroquin/Getty Images

Source: Archaeological Inventory Survey of the Mauna Kea Science Reserve Final Report prepared by Pacific Consulting Services Inc. for Office of Mauna Kea Management Pacific Consulting Services Inc.

The people who cherish Mauna Kea value the custom of being mindful and responsible for caring for the earth before looking to the heavens.

Source: “A Collection of Native Traditions, Historical Accounts, and Oral History Interviews for: Mauna Kea, the Lands of Ka’ohe, Humu’ula, and the ‘Āina Mauna on the Island of Hawai’i”

Ancient Hawaiians considered the summit “kapu” — or forbidden.

Many Native Hawaiians say Mauna Kea’s summit is forbidden.
Grant Kaye/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Only the highest-ranking members of society were allowed to journey to Mauna Kea’s summit above the clouds.

On the drive up to the summit of Mauna Kea.
Laszlo Podor/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

The Mauna Kea Science Reserve is about 11,215 acres centered on the summit, and it is home to 263 historic properties, including 141 ancient shrines, according to Honolulu Magazine.

Satellite dishes on Mauna Kea.
Westend612/Getty Images

Source: Honolulu Magazine

The Native Hawaiian people’s reverence for Mauna Kea is one reason people have been protesting the construction of TMT on the mountain.

Source: Business Insider, Smithsonian Magazine

While some people may see sacredness merely as a concept, for many Native Hawaiians it’s as true as gravity. They see sacredness as a lived experience that connects them to the spiritual world.

Source: Smithsonian Magazine

Some Native Hawaiians and activists see the construction of TMT as a tipping point.

Source: Smithsonian Magazine, Business Insider, Business Insider, The Nation

Hawaii has a long and complicated history with American colonialism and the digging up of its land, and some Hawaiians see the construction of TMT as another instance of foreign powers doing what they want at the expense of the natives.

Panoram DKIST telescope construction at Science City, Maui, Hawaii in 2018.
Forest and Kim Star/Flickr

Source: Smithsonian Magazine, Business Insider, Business Insider, The Nation

Protesters hope to not only stop the telescope construction but also bring attention to their issues with “the state’s economic interests being given priority over Native Hawaiian cultural and land use rights,” The New York Times reported.

Source: The New York Times

The protest went viral this summer, and Hollywood started getting involved. The actor Jason Momoa, who is from Hawaii, and Dwayne Johnson are among those who have voiced their oppositions to the telescope.

Jason Momoa joined protesters against construction of TMT on Mauna Kea.
prideofgypsies/Instagram

Source: Business Insider

On the other hand, some Native Hawaiians believe that TMT is a way to honor the mountain’s sacred roots.

Source: KITV Island News

Nacea Stevens, a Native Hawaiian and mountain guide, told KITV Island News that his ancestors had a special connection to Mauna Kea, being some of the only people allowed to access the summit before it became public. Stevens also supports the construction of TMT.

Source: KITV Island News

“In the Kumulipo [creation chant], there are a couple of lines: ‘There is nothing but night. There is nothing but darkness and the darkness gave birth. From the creation came everything,'” Stevens told KITV.

Mauna Kea at night.
Lorraine Boogich/Getty Images

Source: KITV Island News

“With astronomy being able to see back in time, to the time of Po, the great darkness, there is an incredible amount of knowledge to be gained for both our future and our past,” Stevens said.

Mauna Kea at sunset.
Chris Clor/Getty Images

Source: KITV Island News

Others who support the project say it will do more than make important scientific discoveries.

Source: Business Insider

They say it will also bring more educational and economic opportunities to Hawaii.

A view of the Milky Way from Mauna Kea’s summit.
Michael Orso/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

While the telescope is heavily debated, Hawaii’s Supreme Court has ruled that the construction is legal. Gov. David Ige extended the window to begin construction from 60 days to two years, according to The Guardian. It means that protesters would have to continue on until September 2021 to stop TMT from being built.

Mauna Kea’s summit in winter.
Sakkawokkie/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider, The Guardian