These children’s slip-on sneakers have a cult-like following, and my kids live in them all summer and early fall

Native Jefferson slip-on sneakers ($35 to $40 for toddler and children’s sizes) are the only shoes your children will need all summer and early fall.

They are shock-absorbent, odor-resistant, handwashable, and come in an assortment of colors and treatments.

They are also easy for the youngest of children to put on and take off.

My children literally live in them – and love them.

I am one of those parents who don’t like buying multiple pairs of shoes for my children each season. After all, their feet grow like weeds, and what fits them this summer certainly won’t make it over three-quarters of their feet in 365 days.

When I was a first-time mom, I didn’t know what shoes to get my young son during spring and summer months. I bought him a pair of slip-on tennis shoes, but they were too hot. I bought him some flip-flops, but he couldn’t walk in them. Also, a pair of loafers, but they weren’t exactly comfortable.

And the warmer weather usually translates to the beach, splash pads and sandboxes, therein lies another problem. Who wants to put shoes or socks back on sandy feet?

Enter Native Jefferson slip-on sneakers.

I started noticing them everywhere – at the shoe store, the playground, the beach. So many kids were wearing the rubber-looking footwear. What was so special about this plastic shoe that had amassed it a cult-like following? I had to find out myself.

My review

I purchased a pair of grey Native Jefferson slip-on sneakers for my son. I wanted a versatile color that would match all of his clothes, so I opted for the light grey color. However, since then we have purchased bolder colors and patterns.

My son loved them immediately.

First off, he (and I) loved that he could put them on and take them off himself, which gave him a sense of autonomy. There are no fussy laces or Velcro straps – they are just a simple slip-on.

I was a little worried that a rubber shoe would be uncomfortable, but his experience was the complete opposite. Other sneakers tend to cut into his feet, but the Natives haven’t done that.

The shoes are surprisingly supportive – at least as supportive as your average slip-on. Even if you buy them a little too big, they somehow manage to almost suction themselves onto the feet and actually stay on, unlike most sandals, which tend to easily slip off. This means that my son is able to wear them for any activity, from scootering or riding his bike around the neighborhood to sports if need be.

Obviously, they are rubber so expect to see a little tread wear-and-tear. In other words, by the end of the season, don’t expect them to make it to your hand-me-down pile.

Now, another awesome thing about the Native Jefferson sneakers is that my son’s feet never overheat when he is wearing them. Because they are ventilated, he can wear them on the hottest of days without experiencing sweaty, hot feet, and that means no more stinky slip-ons!

Okay, now on to the dreaded sandbox – or the beach. You know how kids sometimes forget to take their shoes off when they walk in sand and it gets stuck everywhere? Well, you will never have that problem with these shoes. Or how about when your kids manage to take their shoes off pre-sand but naturally their feet end up all sandy, dirty and gross? Who wants to put a regular shoe on that? This is no problem with the Jefferson shoes. Just toss them on those dirty feet and rinse them off later.

Did I mention these bad boys are great in the water as well? Native Jefferson sneakers are a perfect match for the sprayground, trudging around creeks or rivers, or even splashing in puddles on rainy days (just be prepared to clean some dirty feet later).

Whatever the activity, you kid will never have to take them off.

Whenever the shoes look like they have seen better days, I just toss them in the sink and scrub them with a little dish soap.

My daughter loves them, too, especially because they have a glitter style that she said makes her feel like a princess.

The fine print

Native Jefferson sneakers are made out of injection-molded EVA and feature a rubber rand and toe.

They are handwashable, odor-resistant, and shock-absorbant.

They are available in more than 75 colors as well as contrast, marbled, and print treatments in sizes 1 to 12.

And yes, they are available for adults too!

The bottom line

Native Jefferson slip-on sneakers are our go-to warm-weather-season shoes.

I buy at least one new pair for each of my children every season. It is always fun taking them to pick out a pair and see what fun color or pattern they choose. They enjoy wearing them all summer long, and once the weather cools down, they are always a little bummed to go back to their “normal” shoes.

If you are looking for a late spring, summer, early fall, or vacation shoe, definitely invest in a pair of these sneakers. You won’t regret it, and your kids will be converts in no time at all.