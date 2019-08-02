It seems like every woman I know also swears by this ultra-comfortable everyday bra — here’s what makes it so great

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Natori Feathers bra shares a cult-following online, though my first experience with the phenomenon of what I call the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants bra” was through word-of-mouth.

The Feathers Bra is unusual in its comfort, wearability, and universal appeal. It comes in sizes 30B-36G and a huge selection of colors.

It’s one of the few things I buy at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where it’s currently on sale for $44.90 (originally $68).

You live half your life oblivious to it, and the other half seeing it everywhere, like Robert Langdon and religious iconography in “The Da Vinci Code.” I’m talking, of course, about the Feathers bra by Natori.

I can’t remember the very first time I encountered the Natori Feathers, but I’ve been buying it in different colors and fluctuating sizes since I was in high school. And in the years since a Nordstrom attendant dropped it over my dressing room door, I’ve realized that it’s not just my favorite bra, it’s the favorite bra of about 50% of the women I know – regardless of shape, size, age, or personality.

Despite bra choice being notoriously personal and varied, the Feathers bra has ended up in the dresser drawers of so many coworkers, sisters, and friends. Unbeknownst to me or them, the not-new, not-flashy Natori Feathers has inspired an underground zeitgeist. Like the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” of lingerie, it has managed something close to universal appeal.

Why? Because, frankly, it’s the best version of an everyday bra. The Feathers is universally flattering and comfortable, and it wears well under everything I own, including T-shirts. The contoured cups lend comfort and shape without adding bulk, the band molds to your body, the mesh overlay prevents gaping and adds security and a seamless silhouette, and the not-too-much lace detailing makes it pretty and occasionally sexy without ever prohibiting utility under thin clothing. Plus, the simple silhouette never goes out of style.

Online, you’ll find a breadcrumb trail from the fanbase. A similar love letter in Glamour, nearly 3,ooo reviews at Nordstrom, over 600 on Amazon, mentions in Who What Wear’s best bras ever, according to real women, and inclusions in Insider Picks Buying Guides for the best bras you can buy. It’s made appearances on Lady Gaga at Mark Ronson’s Grammys after-party, as well as on characters in shows like “Insecure,” “Girls,” and “Riverdale.”

It typically retails for $68, and comes in sizes 30B-36G and in as many as 27 colors and patterns. Like most products with a cult following, the Natori Feathers is rarely on sale. But, one notable exception is Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale which is currently running now through August 4. Right now, you can pick up the Natori Feathers in select colors for as low as $44.90 (you save $23.10). In my experience, you shouldn’t hold your breath for a discount on the neutrals. It’s known as a stellar every day and T-shirt bra, so Natori doesn’t have much incentive to persuade anyone into trying a nude.

How to find the right fit

For the best match, I recommend being fitted in person. But, I recognize that few of us (including myself) want to trek to the store when we could do it all online. So, here’s what I’ll say.

The Natori Feathers cups run small. Most of the women I know who were fitted in person in the Feathers wear a larger cup size. For reference, I’m a solid 32DD and I wear a 30F in this bra for my best fit. Your body – and your bra size – will fluctuate, and the design of the bra accounts for those changes well; the mesh overlay keeps the cup flush against my skin, and also smooths out small amounts of overflow. But, if you’re going to buy a great new bra, you should get it in the right size. If you’re trying the Feathers for the first time and are buying online, I’d recommend getting a few sizes to compare before committing. In my experience, I’d recommend trying your typical size, your typical band size and one cup-size up, and one band size down and one cup-size up.

Overall, I recommend the Feathers to most people who say they don’t already have it. It’s comfortable, flattering, and my weekday hero of the last half-decade. If you’re looking to see what all the hype is about – or you’re on the market for a great T-shirt bra – it’s worth checking out.