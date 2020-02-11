Natty Light wants to ‘rent’ your diploma for $100 to raise awareness of crippling student debt — one day after Trump proposed to slash the student loan forgiveness plan

caption Natty Light wants your diplomas. source Natural Light

Natty Light is offering $100 to “rent” college diplomas as part of its campaign to raise awareness around crippling student debt in the US, which is now at $1.6 trillion.

Now in its third year of the effort, Natty Light first announced in a 2018 Super Bowl commercial that it would donate $10 million over 10 years to alleviate student loan debt.

Natty Light’s promotion comes one day after President Donald Trump proposed a federal budget that calls to cut student loan spending by $170 billion and slash the student loan forgiveness program.

One day after President Donald Trump proposed a 2021 national budget that would effectively cut the student loan forgiveness program, Natty Light announced that it wants to rent your college diplomas in exchange for cash.

Now in the third year of its student debt relief campaign, the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand – also known as Natural Light – is offering up $100 to “rent” diplomas as part of a “highly classified plan” intended to raise awareness around student debt in America. The effort comes as the total student loan burden in the US swells to $1.6 trillion, an increase of $10 billion from the year prior.

This year, college graduates over age 21 are eligible to fill out a rental agreement online in exchange for a pre-paid envelope to send diplomas no larger than 9.75 by 12.25 inches. Upon receiving the document, Natty Light will send money via either Cash App or check, and the company ensures it will keep the diploma safe “with the promise to return it in the exact same condition.”

A representative from Natural Light declined to provide additional information to Business Insider about how the diplomas will be used.

Natty Light first launched its student loan relief program in 2018, when it pledged $10 million over 10 years during a Super Bowl commercial. While the promotion was met with welcome arms to recent graduates struggling to pay off crippling debt, it also cast a dark shadow on the state of college affordability in America.

On Monday, the Trump administration released “A Budget for America’s Future” which calls to slash $170 billion in student loan spending, contributing to a total of $5.6 billion in cuts to the US Department of Education. Specifically, Trump’s proposed budget limits repayment options and cuts the student loan forgiveness program, a policy that cancels remaining debt for nonprofit and government workers after 10 years of service.

source Natural Light

For Natty Light, the timing of its campaign sits in contrast to continued turmoil over the government’s role in alleviating student loan debt, which remains a point of contention on both sides of the aisle leading into the 2020 election.

“College debt remains one of the most pressing issues facing Americans today, so we’re proud to keep supporting the Natty community by coming back with another million dollars to help ease some of the burden,” Daniel Blake, senior director of US value brands at AB InBev, said in a press statement.

For those less inclined to send in their hard-earned piece of card stock, Natty Light is also featuring a social media competition this year, in which individuals can post a video detailing how they would celebrate if all their loans were paid off.