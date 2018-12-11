Natural Food International Holding Limited announces its subscription results Offer Price set at HK$1.62 per Offer Share

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 December 2018 – Natural Food International Holding Limited (“Natural Food International”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 1837), a natural health food company in China, announced the subscription results for its shares (the “Shares”) under the public offer (the “Public Offer”) and placing (the “Placing”, collectively, the “Share Offer”). The Shares under the Public Offer have been over-subscribed by approximately 0.44 times. The Offer Price per Share has been set at HK$1.62 per Offer Share. Dealings in the Shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) is expected to commence on 12 December 2018 (Wednesday).

Based on the final Offer Price of HK$1.62 per Offer Share, the net proceeds from the Share Offer to be received by the Company (after deducting underwriting fees and estimated expenses in connection with the Share Offer) is estimated to be approximately HK$609.2 million.

Natural Food International intends to use these net proceeds for the following purposes: 1) approximately 35% to enhance its integrated distribution platform and optimize its channel mix; 2) approximately 60% for the construction of its new Nansha Manufacturing Facility in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province and the procurement of machinery and equipment for this planned processing facility; 3) approximately 5% for its working capital and general corporate purposes.

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and CMBC International Capital Limited are the Joint Sponsors. China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and CMBC Securities Company Limited are the Joint Global Coordinators. China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, CMBC Securities Company Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited and Bluestone Securities (HK) Co., Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.

Ms. GUI Changqing, Chairman and executive Director of Natural Food International Holding Limited, said, “We believe that the result of the Share Offer has affirmed market’s recognition of the Group’s future prospects. Listing on the Main Board of SEHK enables the Group to further enhance its integrated distribution platform, strengthen its brand equity and capture greater market opportunities in the natural health food industry.”





About the Group

Natural Food International Holding Limited is the second largest natural health food company in China as measured by retail sales value in 2017, according to Frost & Sullivan. Its “Wugu Mofang”(五谷磨房) brand is the most widely-recognized natural health food brand in China and ranked first in terms of top-of-mind brand awareness and customer satisfaction among all the natural health food brands in China and as the most frequently consumed brand among all the natural health food products in China, according to Frost & Sullivan Survey. Infused with modern nutrition science and food processing technologies, its extensive diversified product portfolio includes approximately 90 types of products.

As of June 30, 2018, the Group has an offline network of 3,916 concessionary counters, and distributes its products through major e-commerce platforms, such as Tmall, JD.com and Vipshop.com, as well as WeChat member store.