30 award-winning nature photos that will make you fall in love with the world

caption This photo of an anemonefish was an honorable mention in the Water category. source © Michael Gallagher/TNC Photo Contest 2019

The Nature Conservancy holds an annual nature photography contest to raise awareness for conservation.

The winners were chosen out of 121,774 submissions from 152 countries.

Here are the winning photos in People and Nature, Landscape, Water, Wildlife, and Cities and Nature categories.

The Nature Conservancy, a global conservation organization, received 121,774 entries from 152 countries for their annual nature photography contest this year – the most they’ve ever received.

“The natural world inspires a sense of wonder in all of us,” said Richard Loomis, chief marketing officer for The Nature Conservancy, in a statement. “Indeed, at the very soul of conservation is a deep awe of nature. These photographs are a powerful reminder of the importance of sharing our vision of nature and working together to save the lands and waters on which all life depends.”

Here are the winning photos across the categories of People and Nature, Landscape, Water, Wildlife, and Cities and Nature, as well as the people’s choice and grand prize winners.

First place, Wildlife: “Hope” by Fernando O’Farrill

“A polar bear in Svalbard, Norway, June 2019.”

Second place, Wildlife: “Singing Silhouette” by Raymond Hennessy

caption Location: United States. source © Raymond Hennessy/TNC Photo Contest 2019

“A chestnut-sided warbler sings out.”

Third place, Wildilfe: “The Grevy’s Illusion” by Yaron Schmid

“A Grevy’s zebra staring at the camera in Lewa, Kenya.”

Honorable Mention, Wildlife: “Africa Salvaje” by Jose David Altamirano González

“Botswana, July 2019.”

Honorable Mention, Wildlife: “The Trio” by Giuseppe Bonali

“Three damselflies after a storm in Italy. Three bridesmaids, so we call them. I found them very close, and with patience I managed to put them on the same level of fire.”

Honorable Mention, Wildlife: “Bizarre Looks” by Sebastian Di Domenico

“A White-Tipped Sicklebill stand completely still as hummingbirds lower their metabolism during night time to avoid starvation. This picture was taken in a small waterfall in Sumaco National Park in Ecuador where several hummingbirds where sleeping together.”

First place, People in Nature: “Dance in the Sea” by Vinh Le van

“Fisherman in Hon Yen, Phu Yen, Vietnam.”

Second Place, People in Nature: “Portrait in Guanabara Bay” by Fabio Teixeira

“A young African refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo floating in the waters of Guanabara Bay, Ramos Beach.”

Third Place, People in Nature: “Bathing Time” by Apratim Pal

“Two swimmers enjoy the water. West Bengal, India.”

Honorable Mention, People in Nature: “Cuban Storm” by Giovani Cordioli

“A storm comes over Varadero, Cuba, 2019.”

Honorable Mention, People in Nature: “Refreshment” by Anskar Lenzen

“A jump into the iconic lake Eibsee in southern Germany on a hot summer day.”

Honorable Mention, People in Nature: “Copacabana Surfer” by Ted Somerville

“A surfer enjoying a good wave in Copacabana.”

First Place, Cities and Nature: “Golden Gate Bridge Alignment” by Jay Huang

“The Golden Gate Bridge during a low fog event.”

Second Place, Cities and Nature: “Gold of Svaneti” by Yevhen Samuchenko

“Mestia, a small city in Georgia, at night.”

Third Place, Cities and Nature: “California Sea Lions” by Robert Potts

caption Location: United States. source © Robert Potts/TNC Photo Contest 2019

“Docks in Astoria taken over by California sea lions”

Honorable Mention, Cities and Nature: “Morning Hong Kong” by Tsz Ho Tse

caption Location: Hong Kong. source © Tsz Ho Tse/TNC Photo Contest 2019

“The view of the world famous Victoria Harbour under the clouds in the early morning.”

First place, Water: “Big Fish in a Big Ocean” by Alex Kydd

“A whale shark swimming in the depths off of Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia.”

Second Place, Water: “To the Lightning” by Hao Jiang

caption Location: United States. source © Hao Jiang/TNC Photo Contest 2019

“A flock of flamingos fly over the colorful salt lake. The floating foam pattern looks like lightning on the lake.”

Third Place, Water: “A Rare Encounter with Cownose Rays” by Alex Kydd

“A large grouping of Cownose Rays (Rhinoptera bonasus). Taken on Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia.”

Honorable Mention, Water: “Iceberg” by Barbara Rot

“Adelie penguin on an iceberg.”

Honorable Mention, Water: “Gimme Shelter” by Michael Gallagher

“An anemonefish shelters in the tentacles of a closed up reef anemone.”

First place, Landscape: “Taking the Plunge” by Colin Ronald

“A skier heading down a mountain slope in Slovenia.”

Second Place, Landscape: “Pink Lake” by Leigh Miller

“Drone photo showing the pink hues of a pink lake called Hutt Lagoon, Western Australia.”

Third Place, Landscape: “On the Brink” by Guilherme Gomes de Mesquita

“Trolltunga, Norway.”

Honorable Mention, Landscape: “Paine Grande In The Storm” by Carlos Eduardo Coulart

“Torres Del Paine National Park in Chile. January, 2019.”

Honorable Mention, Landscape: “Piedras Rojas” by Victor Grilo Lima

“Sunset at Piedras Rojas in the Atacama Desert in Chile.”

Honorable Mention, Landscape: “Tree of Life” by Florian LeDoux

“Water in quicksand, Iceland.”

Honorable Mention, Landscape: “Furia” by José David Altamirano González

“Volcán De Fuego.”

People’s Choice Winner: “Wayano Waterfall” by Diyanto Sarira

caption Location: West Papua. source © Diyanto Sarira /TNC Photo Contest 2019

“A small waterfall and stream in Wasior, West Papua.”

Grand Prize Winner: “Burst” by Tyler Schiffman

caption Location: Monterey Bay, California. source © Tyler Schiffman/TNC Photo Contest 2019

“I had been shooting kelp bursts all day as the light was exploding amongst the canopy above. I had framed this shot waiting for a sea lion to swim by. After five minutes, one swam up and paused for a few seconds. I took three photos, and as rare as it was, the moment left in a blink of an eye.”