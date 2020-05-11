The hard-hit Navajo Nation is relying on an international relief group to help fight the coronavirus

caption A road sign outside Bloomfield warns Navajos to stay home during their nation’s 8pm to 5am curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19), New Mexico, in April 2020.JPG source REUTERS/Andrew Hay

Jean Stowell, who leads Doctors Without Borders’ US COVID-19 response, told CNN that two teams have been dispatched to Navajo Nation and the Pueblos in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are more than 5,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases among federally recognized tribes.

Protect Native Elders, a Native-led volunteer organization providing support to tribal communities, says inadequate infrastructure among tribal communities makes distributing supplies during coronavirus more difficult.

“There are no distribution systems, phones, electricity or broadband service and terrible roads in most rural areas,” Bleu Adams, Navajo business owner and cofounder of Protect Native Elders, said.

Two teams from Doctors Without Borders have been dispatched to help tribal communities respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aid worker Jean Stowell, who leads the international healthcare organization’s US COVID-19 response, told CNN that teams have been dispatched to Navajo Nation and the Pueblas.

“At the moment, MSF is focusing on providing technical guidance to health care facilities and communities with infection prevention and control,” Stowell said, referring to Doctors Without Borders’ French acronym MSF. “We are also actively engaged with community leaders and other actors to increase access for communities to health promotion and practical education.”

Stowell said Doctors Without Borders is being deployed around the world, “providing support to people who have been excluded from health care and emergency response.” It has also been addressing the pandemic in New York City, Puerto Rico, Greece, and Spain, according to KOAT Action News.

“Historically, the Navajo Nation has not received the same attention and resources as other communities in the US, and that has made it particularly difficult for them to respond to this unprecedented epidemic,” Stowell told CNN. “The leadership of the Navajo Nation as well as the Indian Health Service welcomed our support, and we are happy to join them and other non-governmental organizations working to control the outbreak in this community.”

Tribal communities are being hit hard by COVID-19

There are more than 5,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases among federally recognized tribes, the Indian Health Service has reported. Navajo Nation, in particular, has been hit especially hard.

As of Monday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that Native Americans make up 11% of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Native Americans represent 6% of the state’s population. In New Mexico, Native Americans account for 57.04% of COVID-19 cases, despite making up only 8.8% of the state’s population.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, tribal communities gave a higher risk of developing serious illnesses from COVID-19 than other communities.

Kevin Allis, chief executive of the National Congress of American Indians, told the Washington Post in early April that tribal communities are at risk because of underlying health issues.

“When you look at the health disparities in Indian Country – high rates of diabetes, cancer, heart disease, asthma, and then you combine that with the overcrowded housing situation where you have a lot of people in homes with an elder population who may be exposed or carriers – this could be like a wildfire on a reservation and get out of control in a heartbeat,” Allis said.

One Native-led organization is trying to help those in need

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told KOAT that his community needs more healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to say thank you to the Doctors Without Borders as well as the University of California San Francisco for sending their warriors to the frontlines to this war against coronavirus,” Nez said.

Tribal communities recently received a $600 million government payout to help during COVID-19, but they’re still facing supply shortages and inadequate infrastructure that makes controlling the coronavirus and distributing supplies more difficult.

Bleu Adams, Navajo business owner and co-founder of Protect Native Elders, feels that poor infrastructure is getting in the way of delivering relief.

“Although some Native American Nations have received the much needed Care Act funding, it will continue to be a complex and slow-moving situation. Getting and distributing supplies is inhibited by a hopelessly inadequate infrastructure,” Adams said. “There are no distribution systems, phones, electricity or broadband service and terrible roads in most rural areas.”