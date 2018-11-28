The Naval Academy’s Army-Navy game uniform is a tribute to a beloved four-legged mascot named Bill

caption This year’s Navy uniform celebrates its mascot Bill the Goat, who has as storied a past as the Naval Academy he represents. source Under Armour

On December 8, Naval Academy midshipmen and West Point cadets will face-off for the 119th Army-Navy football game.

The Navy has revealed that its uniform, made by Under Armour, will celebrate the school’s mascot, Bill the Goat.

Bill has a history as rich as the institution he represents.

They say he’s old and gnarly…

caption Navy’s helmet depicts “old and gnarly” Bill charging forward. source Under Armour

Bill’s origin story is a simple one.

The Naval Academy adopted the goat as its mascot after the USS New York anchored off Annapolis. Ship’s sailors brought their mascot – a goat named El Cid – ashore with them to observe the Army-Navy game in 1893.

The midshipmen won that game, and after a few more wins attributed to El Cid’s presence, the goat’s position was cemented. He was named “Bill” a few years later and to this day has a team of caretakers (and an abundance of blankets).

Other aspects of the uniforms are steeped in naval heritage and tradition.

caption The uniforms celebrate Naval heritage with an old sailor’s mantra: “Don’t give up the ship” source Under Armour

“Don’t give up the ship” were the last words of Navy Captain James Lawrence, who died from a gunshot wound sustained during battle in the War of 1812.

Lawrence’s crew, well, they gave up the ship: they surrendered to the British after a mere 15 minutes.

Regardless, Lawrence is remembered as a hero, and his words became an unofficial battle cry of the US Navy. Captain Oliver Hazard Perry, another hero from that war, had the motto stitched into his battle flag, which still holds a place of honor to this day in the Naval Academy’s Memorial Hall.

Six lines on players’ pants represent the Navy’s first six frigates.

caption The Navy often pays homage to its first frigates, represented sometimes by stars or other symbols. source Under Armour

The Naval Academy uniform always features a symbol representing the US Marine Corps.

caption This year, the the Corps’ eagle, globe and anchor appears on the players’ pants. source Under Armour

In the past, the eagle, globe and anchor has appeared on helmets and sleeves, and uniforms sometimes feature a “blood stripe” as a nod to the Corps’ dress uniforms.

Naval Academy midshipmen are directly commissioned into the Navy and Marine Corps at graduation. Of the class of 1,000, a handful typically seek commissions in the other services.

On December 8, Navy will try to upset Army’s 2-year winning streak.

caption The Navy held a 14-game streak until 2015. source Under Armour

Historically, Annapolis still has the edge, having won 60 out of 118 games.