A naval shipyard at Pearl Harbor is on lockdown following reports of an active shooter

There are reports of an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, according to local news.

According to Hawaii News Now, the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is currently on lockdown, and first responders are on the scene. The shooting occurred on Drydock 2, witnesses told the local news outlet.

“I kind of recognize that as gunshots, and I looked out the window and saw three people on the ground,” one witness told Hawaii News Now.

It is unclear the number of gunshot victims.

The military base tweeted a statement on the situation: “JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information.”

#BREAKING: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on lockdown. Stay with KITV as this unfoldshttps://t.co/59tz8CYL2L pic.twitter.com/W5L4bGwybc — KITV4 (@KITV4) December 5, 2019

Communications Director for the City and County of Honolulu Andrew Pereira told reporter Christina Jedra that “there is no longer an active threat” on the base.

Honolulu spokesman Andrew Pereira tells me the military is taking the lead on response to the reported shooting at Pearl Harbor but they've been told "there is no longer an active threat." — Christina Jedra (@ChristinaJedra) December 5, 2019

This is a breaking story. We will update as more information becomes available.