NaviAddress Partners with Accum Trillion Capital to Solve Navigation and Addressing Challenges Across Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 April 2018 – NaviAddress, a global blockchain ID management company, announced that it has partnered with Accum Trillion Capital, a management and consulting business involved in blockchain-related investments and with significant influence and resources in China, to expand the use of NaviAddress’ proprietary addressing system across Asia.

NaviAddress provides users with “naviaddresses” — a short sequence of numeric digits that can be easily generated and shared as digital IDs to pinpoint the precise location of any physical place or object. This puts an end to navigation and addressing issues caused by poor connectivity, outdated maps or language barriers.

Asia is experiencing massive growth in tourism, with 324 million tourist arrivals in 2017 alone — a 6 percent increase from the previous year[1]. However, Asia has a huge population that is currently living in rural areas without proper addresses. In China, for example, nearly 40 percent of the population is living in rural areas[2]. From tourism to e-commerce to ridesharing services, the lack of proper addresses is creating issues and inefficiencies around last-mile fulfilment.

To tackle the issue of local hotels, cafés and restaurants being inaccessible to international tourists, NaviAddress ensures easy last-mile navigation. With naviaddresses, businesses can easily create and share specific locations and directions to visitors through a numeric-digits-only, non-language-specific digital address. For ridesharing and e-commerce businesses using naviaddresses, being able to pinpoint specific pick-up or delivery locations reduces lost sales, as well as labour inefficiency and fuel wastage.

Accum Trillion Capital, which currently supports blockchain projects like QTUM, VEN, GXS and OMG, will facilitate the expansion of NaviAddress’ platform and services into the Chinese market and assist in identifying local partners. NaviAddress is also currently looking to establish its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

Dmitry Moiseev, Co-founder and CEO, NaviAddress, said: “We believe that naviaddresses will solve real-world issues — from tourists who cannot read local road signs to e-commerce providers unable to complete deliveries. Half of our platform’s users come from Asia — this has all been organic growth. It therefore makes perfect sense to expand our community and partner network in this region. Our partnership with Accum Trillion Capital will play a significant role in accelerating adoption of naviaddresses in China.”

NaviAddress has already established global partnerships with large delivery, e-commerce, ridesharing and food service businesses, such as Booking.com, Uber and Dynamic Parcel Distribution (DPD), with plans to collaborate with State Postal Services, AliExpress, Amazon and NinjaVan, etc.

Naviaddresses are also “smart addresses”, where users can assign and store relevant information in the digital ID. This includes details that aid last-mile navigation (embedded geographical coordinates, physical address, route description, photos etc.), significantly simplifying the process of finding remote locations or newly-built structures.

There are currently more than 1.5 million naviaddresses in the NaviAddress addressing system, including 1.3 million business naviaddresses. There are more than 60,000 unique, registered and active NaviAddress app users across web, iOS and Android.

Including the pre-sale round, 338.5 million NaviTokens were sold for US$16.9 million. With strong sales in the ICO round during the first quarter of 2018, there is sufficient traction to partner with major delivery and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and urban planning businesses in China and across Asia.





