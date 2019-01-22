Transgender Navy SEAL calls ‘bulls—‘ on Trump admin saying transgender troops aren’t as lethal or effective

A transgender former US Navy SEAL has called “bulls—” on President Donald Trump’s reasoning behind the ban on military service for some transgender individuals.

Kristin Beck, a decorated veteran of the SEALs’ most elite unit, said the Department of Justice and Pentagon’s assertion that the lethality and effectiveness of the military decreases with transgender service was false.

Beck previously called out Trump on the transgender ban, telling the president to say it to her face.

President Donald Trump’s ban on military service for some transgender individuals got the go-ahead from the Supreme Court on Tuesday, but a transgender former US Navy SEAL has called “bulls—.”

Both the Pentagon and the Department of Justice welcomed the high court’s move to lift an injunction on Trump’s transgender ban, which will allow him to enforce his policy barring certain transgender troops from joining or staying in the military.

The official US policy under question bars anyone who has gender dysphoria and has transitioned, anyone whose medical diagnosis requires a transition that will occur during military service, or anyone who can’t demonstrate 3 years of “stability” in their biology, from serving in the US military.

Gender dysphoria is a disconnect between preferred gender and biological sex that the Pentagon claims causes “impaired functionality.”

While the Pentagon insisted to Business Insider the above criteria did not equate to a ban on transgender military service, it’s unclear if any transgender individuals could meet those requirements.

“Due to lower courts issuing nationwide injunctions, our military had been forced to maintain a prior policy that poses a risk to military effectiveness and lethality for over a year,” the Department of Justice said in a statement seen by Business Insider.

Mattis in February 2018 wrote that inclusion of such individuals in the military would decrease the “readiness, lethality, and effectiveness of our military.”

Kristin Beck, born Christopher Beck, served 20 years in the Navy with SEAL Teams 1, 5, and, eventually, the elite 6, and called the Trump administration’s position on the transgender issue “bulls—.”

Beck deployed 13 times over two decades, including stints in Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, earning the Bronze Star award for valor and the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in combat.

The “idea transgender effects ‘Lethality and effectiveness’ which is total BULL SHIT,” she tweeted on Tuesday, responding to the Supreme court’s decision, which she called “wrong.”

“18 other Nations ALLOW #Trans service members… zero issues!” Beck concluded.

caption Kristin Beck in Panama. source Pinterest/Kristin Beck

Beck had tough words for Trump before, responding to Trump’s initial announcement of the ban, which shocked the Pentagon, with an open challenge.

“Let’s meet face to face and you tell me I’m not worthy,” Beck told Business Insider in July 2017, after the initial announcement. “Transgender doesn’t matter. Do your service.”

While Beck’s unique point of view found no home in the Trump administration or with the Pentagon officially, the top leaders of the US Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps all said in April 2018 they found no issues with transgender individuals serving.