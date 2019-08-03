These are the 20 best players in the NBA, according to ‘NBA 2K20’

source “NBA 2K20″/Take Two Interactive

“NBA 2K” is the most popular basketball game on the planet. It rates hundreds of players using advanced metrics and game footage.

While “NBA 2K” usually keeps ratings secret until later in the summer, the creators recently revealed the top 20 players in “NBA 2K20.”

“NBA 2K20” will be released on September 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

This summer has provided one of the wildest NBA off-seasons in league history, with multiple superstar players joining new teams for the 2019-20 season. Fans will have to wait a few more months to see stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving line up with their new squads, but “NBA 2K20,” the world’s most popular basketball video game, is already offering an early look at next year’s top contenders. NBA 2K’s player ratings are a delicate science; the game’s creators used advanced metrics and game footage to judge a variety of player attributes and specific traits. Since 2K solidified its place as the top basketball simulator, NBA players have started taking their ratings seriously, and frequently turn to social media to brag about their high scores and lookalike character models.

While NBA 2K usually keeps ratings secret until later in the summer, the creators identified the game’s top 20 players during a live stream in July.

These are the top 20 players in the NBA, according to “NBA 2K20”:

20. Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons, 88 Overall

19. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, 88 Overall

18. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, 88 Overall

17. Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics, 88 Overall

16. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat, 88 Overall

15. Karl Anthony-Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves, 89 Overall

14. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warrior, 89 Overall

13. Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets, 90 Overall

12. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, 90 Overall

11. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets, 91 Overall

10. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers, 91 Overall

9. Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers, 92 Overall

8. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers, 93 Overall

7. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers, 94 Overall

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, 96 Overall

5. James Harden, Houston Rockets, 96 Overall

4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets, 96 Overall

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, 96 Overall

2. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers, 97 Overall

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, 97 Overall

“NBA 2K20” will be released on September 6th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The legendary edition of the game with Wade on the cover costs $100, while the standard edition is $60. Pre-orders are available now.

