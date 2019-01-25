Here are the starting lineups for this year’s NBA All-Star game

By
Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
-

source
NBA.com

  • Thursday night, the NBA announced which 10 players would start in the 2019 All-Star Game, which will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, February 17.
  • The starters – which include LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Paul George, and James Harden in the Western Conference and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker in the Eastern Conference – were selected based on the total number of votes they received from fans, media, and players.
  • With the most votes in their respective conferences, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains for the Western and Eastern Conference All-Star squads.
  • James and Antetokounmpo will have the responsibility of drafting their teams from the remaining pool of All-Star starters and reserves in a special NBA All-Star Draft Show on TNT Thursday, February 7 at 7 p.m.
  • Check out the full list of 2019 NBA All-Star starters below:

Western Conference:

Captain: LeBron James (Frontcourt)

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star Selections: 15

2018-19 Stats: 27.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 7.1 APG

Fan Votes: 4,620,809

Media Votes: 78

Player Votes: 174

Stephen Curry (Guard)

Team: Golden State Warriors

All-Star Selections: 6

2018-19 Stats: 29.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.5 APG

Fan Votes: 3,861,038

Media Votes: 97

Player Votes: 161

Kevin Durant (Frontcourt)

Team: Golden State Warriors

All-Star Selections: 10

2018-19 Stats: 27.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 6.0 APG

Fan Votes: 3,150,648

Media Votes: 77

Player Votes: 168

Paul George (Frontcourt)

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

All-Star Selections: 6

2018-19 Stats: 26.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.0 APG

Fan Votes: 3,122,346

Media Votes: 43

Player Votes: 76

James Harden (Guard)

source
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Team: Houston Rockets

All-Star Selections: 7

2018-19 Stats: 36.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 8.3 APG

Fan Votes: 2,905,488

Media Votes: 99

Player Votes: 153

Eastern Conference

Captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Frontcourt)

source
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

All-Star Selections: 3

2018-19 Stats: 26.5 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 5.9 APG

Fan Votes: 4,375,747

Media Votes: 99

Player Votes: 269

Joel Embiid (Frontcourt)

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star Selections: 2

2018-19 Stats: 27.2 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 3.5 APG

Fan Votes: 2,783,833

Media Votes: 99

Player Votes: 186

Kyrie Irving (Guard)

Team: Boston Celtics

All-Star Selections: 6

2018-19 Stats: 23.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.9 APG

Fan Votes: 3,881,766

Media Votes: 100

Player Votes: 190

Kawhi Leonard (Frontcourt)

Team: Toronto Raptors

All-Star Selections: 3

2018-19 Stats: 27.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 3.1 APG

Fan Votes: 3,580,531

Media Votes: 99

Player Votes: 189

Kemba Walker (Guard)

source
Streeter Lecka/Getty

Team: Charlotte Hornets

All-Star Selections: 3

2018-19 Stats: 25.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 5.7 APG

Fan Votes: 1,395,330

Media Votes: 48

Player Votes: 98

Now check out how Knicks head coach David Fizdale responded to a player’s trade request:

David Fizdale had a hilarious and brutally honest response to a Knicks player’s trade demand