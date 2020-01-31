Here are the rosters for this year’s NBA All-Star Game — and the notable stars who were left off the list

- source
- NBA
- The NBA has released its complete rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.
- The starters – which include LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, and James Harden in the Western Conference and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Tre Young, and Kemba Walker in the Eastern Conference – were selected based on the total number of votes they received from fans, media, and players.
- With the most votes in their respective conferences, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains for the Western and Eastern Conference All-Star squads.
- James and Antetokounmpo will have the responsibility of drafting their teams from the remaining pool of All-Star starters and reserves in a special NBA All-Star Draft Show on TNT Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m.
- Check out the full list of 2020 NBA All-Stars – and some of the noteworthy players who didn’t make the cut – below:
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Western Conference starters:
Captain: LeBron James (Frontcourt)
- source
- Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
All-Star Selections: 16
2019-2020 Stats: 25.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.7 APG
Fan Rank: 1
Player Rank: 1
Media Rank: 1
Weighted Score: 1.0
Anthony Davis (Frontcourt)
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
All-Star Selections: 7
2019-2020 Stats: 26.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.2 APG
Fan Rank: 2
Player Rank: 2
Media Rank: 2
Weighted Score: 2.0
Kawhi Leonard (Frontcourt)
Team: Los Angeles Clippers
All-Star Selections: 4
2019-2020 Stats: 27.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.2 APG
Fan Rank: 3
Player Rank: 3
Media Rank: 3
Weighted Score: 3.0
Luka Doncic (Guard)
Team: Dallas Mavericks
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 28.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.7 APG
Fan Rank: 1
Player Rank: 1
Media Rank: 1
Weighted Score: 1.0
James Harden (Guard)
Team: Houston Rockets
All-Star Selections: 8
2019-2020 Stats: 35.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 7.2 APG
Fan Rank: 2
Player Rank: 2
Media Rank: 2
Weighted Score: 2.0
Eastern Conference starters:
Captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
All-Star Selections: 4
2019-2020 Stats: 30.0 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 5.6 APG
Fan Rank: 1
Player Rank: 1
Media Rank: 1
Weighted Score: 1.0
Joel Embiid (Frontcourt)
- source
- Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
All-Star Selections: 3
2019-2020 Stats: 23.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.2 APG
Fan Rank: 3
Player Rank: 2
Media Rank: 2
Weighted Score: 2.5
Pascal Siakam (Frontcourt)
Team: Toronto Raptors
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 23.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.4 APG
Fan Rank: 2
Player Rank: 3
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 2.75
Trae Young (Guard)
- source
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Team: Atlanta Hawks
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 29.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 9.2 APG
Fan Rank: 1
Player Rank: 3
Media Rank: 2
Weighted Score: 1.75
Kemba Walker (Guard)
- source
- Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Boston Celtics
All-Star Selections: 4
2019-2020 Stats: 22.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.0 APG
Fan Rank: 3
Player Rank: 1
Media Rank: 1
Weighted Score: 2.0
Western Conference reserves:
- source
- Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports
Nikola Jokic (Frontcourt)
- source
- Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images
Team: Denver Nuggets
All-Star Selections: 2
2019-2020 Stats: 20.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 6.6 APG
Fan Rank: 5
Player Rank: 4
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 4.5
Brandon Ingram (Frontcourt)
- source
- Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 25.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.3 APG
Fan Rank: 8
Player Rank: 6
Media Rank: 6
Weighted Score: 7.0
Rudy Gobert (Frontcourt)
Team: Utah Jazz
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 15.8 PPG, 14.5 RPG, 1.6 APG
Fan Rank: 11
Player Rank: 9
Media Rank: 5
Weighted Score: 9.0
Damian Lillard (Guard)
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
All-Star Selections: 5
2019-2020 Stats: 29.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.8 APG
Fan Rank: 3
Player Rank: 3
Media Rank: 3
Weighted Score: 3.0
Russell Westbrook (Guard)
- source
- Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Houston Rockets
All-Star Selections: 9
2019-2020 Stats: 26.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 7.4 APG
Fan Rank: 5
Player Rank: 5
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 4.75
Donovan Mitchell (Guard)
Team: Utah Jazz
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 24.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.3 APG
Fan Rank: 7
Player Rank: 6
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 6.0
Chris Paul (Guard)
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
All-Star Selections: 10
2019-2020 Stats: 17.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.5 APG
Fan Rank: 11
Player Rank: 9
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 8.75
Eastern Conference reserves:
- source
- Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jimmy Butler (Frontcourt)
- source
- Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Miami Heat
All-Star Selections: 5
2019-2020 Stats: 20.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.4 APG
Fan Rank: 4
Player Rank: 6
Media Rank: 3
Weighted Score: 4.25
Jayson Tatum
- source
- Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Jayson Tatum
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.8 APG
Fan Rank: 5
Player Rank: 5
Media Rank: 7
Weighted Score: 5.5
Bam Adebayo (Frontcourt)
- source
- Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Miami Heat
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 16.0 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.7 APG
Fan Rank: 7
Player Rank: 4
Media Rank: 5
Weighted Score: 5.75
Domantas Sabonis
Team: Indiana Pacers
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 18.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 4.6 APG
Fan Rank: 8
Player Rank: 7
Media Rank: 6
Weighted Score: 7.25
Khris Middleton (Frontcourt)
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
All-Star Selections: 2
2019-2020 Stats: 20.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG
Fan Rank: 11
Player Rank: 11
Media Rank: 7
Weighted Score: 10.0
Kyle Lowry (Guard)
Team: Toronto Raptors
All-Star Selections: 6
2019-2020 Stats: 19.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 7.3 APG
Fan Rank: 6
Player Rank: 5
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 5.25
Ben Simmons (Guard)
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
All-Star Selections: 2
2019-2020 Stats: 16.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 8.3 APG
Fan Rank: 8
Player Rank: 4
Media Rank: 3
Weighted Score: 5.75
Snubs:
- source
- Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Karl Anthony Towns (Frontcourt)
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
All-Star Selections: 2
2019-2020 Stats: 26.9 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 4.2 APG
Fan Rank: 9
Player Rank: 13
Media Rank: 8
Weighted Score: 9.75
Bradley Beal (Guard)
Team: Washington Wizards
All-Star Selections: 2
2019-2020 Stats: 28.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.4 APG
Fan Rank: 9
Player Rank: 2
Media Rank: 5
Weighted Score: 6.25
Devin Booker (Guard)
Team: Phoenix Suns
All-Star Selections: 0
2019-2020 Stats: 27.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.4 APG
Fan Rank: 8
Player Rank: 4
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 6.0
Zach LaVine (Guard)
Team: Chicago Bulls
All-Star Selections: 0
2019-2020 Stats: 25.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.0 APG
Fan Rank: 5
Player Rank: 7
Media Rank: 6
Weighted Score: 5.75
Jaylen Brown (Guard)
- source
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Team: Boston Celtics
All-Star Selections: 0
2019-2020 Stats: 20.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.4 APG
Fan Rank: 7
Player Rank: 13
Media Rank: 11
Weighted Score: 9.5
Now check out the best photos from the 2020 X Games:
- source
- Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images