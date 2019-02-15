NBA All-Star Weekend starts tonight — here’s all the gear that released from Nike, Under Armour, and more

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

2019 NBA All-Star Weekend is happening in Charlotte, North Carolina from February 15-17.

There’s plenty of excitement around the sports events and games, but the clothing and shoe releases are also a huge part of the weekend.

Brands like Nike, Timberland, Under Armour, and New Era are taking the opportunity to release gear that appeals to both sneaker lovers and sports fans alike.

NBA All-Star Weekend signifies a break in the regular season where the league’s best players are celebrated and fans are treated with loads of entertainment. While events like the slam dunk contest, three-point contest, and East vs. West game are major focal points of the weekend, all of the accompanying clothing and sneaker releases are arguably a bigger deal.

This year, All-Star Weekend will be hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina – and Michael Jordan, who is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and an alumnus from the University of North Carolina, has a major influence on this year’s releases.

With a huge assortment of jerseys, hats, T-shirts, and, of course, footwear, these are the items that sneaker lovers and basketball fans alike will want to get their hands on this weekend.

Check them out, below:

For this year’s releases that may have sold out or releases from previous years, shop all All-Star Weekend-related sneakers on StockX.

Farewell T-Shirts for Hall of Famers

source NBA Store

This year marks the final time we will be seeing Hall of Fame locks Dwayne Wade and Dirk Nowitzki participating in the All-Star game. While neither of the players were voted in by the coaches or fans, the NBA made them honorary All-Stars as recognition for their combined 37 years of NBA domination. Dirk is also participating in the three-point shootout on Saturday night. Show your support for these veteran superstars one last time with these All-Star jersey shirts.

Air Jordan IX “Blue Pearl”

source Nike

Originally released in 2002 as a low top, the “Blue Pearl” Air Jordan IX returns as a high-top in time for All-Star Weekend. As a nod to Jordan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina, the sneakers feature a white, midnight navy, and Carolina blue colorway.

Hometown heroes Kemba Walker and Steph Curry’s All-Star jerseys

source Dick’s Sporting Goods

Only one Hornet made the cut this year, in the form of 7-year point guard Kemba Walker. The former UConn Huskie has played in Charlotte his whole professional career and is starting in the All-Star game for the first time in his team’s home arena. Kemba is ascending as a top-tier point guard in the league, and his hometown All-Star jersey will be a significant artifact when his career is wrapped up.

Another hometown hero that will be participating in Sunday night’s game is Steph Curry, who grew up in Charlotte while his father was playing for the Hornets. Steph is already a five-time All-star, two time MVP, and three-time champion, but playing in front of his hometown crowd will definitely be a moment worth remembering, and this jersey is the perfect way to archive that memory.

An authentic three-point contest basketball

source NBA Store

Events like the three-point contest are just as or even more exciting than the East vs. West game. If you have an appreciation for the sharpshooters of the NBA, this basketball is a great way to remember this year’s contest. Limited to only 2,019 balls, it’ll definitely be a collector’s item in the near future.

Official All-Star Gear

source NBA Store

Every team that hosts the All-Star game puts its own spin on the evening that represents the unique traits of that city. This year, team owner Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets are emphasizing their “Queen City” status. Show support for this year’s host by wearing this officially branded black T-shirt from Fanatics.

An NBA-inspired collection of Timberland boots

source Timberland

Shop the NBA x Timberland Collection here, $170-$200: Timberland | Nordstrom | Foot Locker

In fitting fashion, most NBA All-Star Weekend releases are basketball sneakers, but Timberland is stepping out of the box with a collection of boots. The shoes include pairs for the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia ’76ers, and a black pair inspired by the East vs. West game.

Gear for the All-Star captains LeBron James and Greek Freak

source Dick’s Sporting Goods

LeBron James may have moved over to the loaded Western Conference, but he still reigns supreme as an All-Star captain, this time drafting against the Greek Freak in the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo. You can remember LeBron’s first All-Star game as a Laker and be a part of Antetokounmpo’s surging stardom with these Dri-Fit jersey shirts.

Nike KD11 “Aunt Pearl”

source Nike

Buy it for $150: Nike SNKRS | Foot Locker

Ten-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is all about telling stories through his sneakers and the “Aunt Pearl” series has been the most successful. Dating back to the release of the KD IV in 2012, Durant has designed a sneaker every year in memory of his late Aunt Pearl, who passed away from lung cancer. Just like the other shoes in the “Aunt Pearl” lineage, this year’s KD11 features a pink colorway.

Stylish fitted hats for your favorite team

source New Era

From the runways of New York Fashion Week, this collaboration from New Era and menswear brand Grungy Gentleman is the pinnacle of sports fandom and fashion. With this exclusive collection, you can rep your favorite team in style, whether you’re courtside at a game or on the street. You can also check out other All-Star gear at Lids here.

Under Armour Curry 6 All-Star “Coy Fish”

source Under Armour

Buy it for $130 on February 15: Under Armour | Foot Locker

The inspiration behind the Curry 6 “Coy Fish” dates back to Steph Curry’s junior year at Davidson College in North Carolina. While celebrating his 21st birthday at a local Japanese restaurant, he and several of his teammates plotted to jump into the coy fish pond and grab one. After surveillance footage of the prank got back to their coach, Curry and his teammates had to work as greeters at the restaurant. This year, Under Armour is remembering the prank with a scaley sneaker as he returns to North Carolina for All-Star Weekend.

Nike Kobe IV Protro “Draft Day”

source Nike

Buy it for $175 on February 15 at 10 a.m.: Nike SNKRS | Foot Locker

While Kobe Bryant has gone down in history as a Los Angeles Lakers legend, the then-17-year-old phenom actually got his start when he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA Draft. He was traded away before ever stepping foot on the court as a Hornet, so this “Draft Day” colorway imagines what Bryant’s signature sneakers could have looked if he stayed in North Carolina.

Nike ACG PG3 “All-Star”

source Nike

Buy it for $110 on February 15 at 10 a.m.: Nike SNKRS | Foot Locker

Designed in collaboration with Nike’s All Conditions Gear division, Paul George’s latest All-Star sneaker is meant to push boundaries beyond the hardwood. It draws inspiration from George’s love for the outdoors and fishing and uses durable materials suitable for tackling the elements.

Don C x Converse ERX 260

source Nike

Buy it for $110 on February 15 at 10 a.m.: Nike SNKRS

In contrast to the newer performance sneakers releasing this weekend, Chicago designer Don C teamed up with Converse for a throwback silhouette. Arriving straight from the late 1980s, the ERX 260 is fitted with retro-style color blocking in a Charlotte Hornets theme.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Turbo Green”

source Nike

Buy it for $160 on February 15 at 10 a.m.: Nike SNKRS | Foot Locker

At first glance, this Air Jordan 1 might not seem like an All-Star sneaker, but its blueish-green colorway and the small purple swoosh on the tongue are clear nods to the Charlotte Hornets, this year’s host team. The shoes come with extra pairs of laces in purple and blue if you want to create a more distinct All-Star look.

Air Jordan VI “Infrared”

source Nike

Buy it for $200 on February 16 at 10 a.m.: Nike SNKRS | Foot Locker

Originally released in 1991, the Air Jordan VI “Infrared” has a rich history in the world of basketball. Michael Jordan debuted the silhouette that year on the court during the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Later that year, it became MJ’s first championship sneaker when the Chicago Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals. Just in time for this year’s All-Star Weekend, again in Charlotte, the iconic sneaker releases for the first time 28 years in true-to-original form.

Jordan Why Not Zero.2 “All-Star”

source Nike

Buy it for $125 on February 17 at 10 a.m.: Nike SNKRS | Foot Locker

Inspired by Russell Westbrook’s fearless sense of fashion and explosive style of play, the Jordan Why Not Zero.2 “All-Star” is a loud, in-your-face sneaker. When Westbrook takes flight during this year’s game, you won’t miss him. It’s not the type of sneaker you can wear every day, but when you’re seeking some attention, these will absolutely command it.