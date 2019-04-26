The 10 best books written by NBA players, from a fan who’s read them all

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

These books from former NBA players (some with the help of writers) are a great way to truly understand the game through their eyes.

As the 2019 NBA playoffs continue, the excitement from the incredibly passionate fanbase has only elevated the hype around the league.

Thanks to social media, we know much more about player’s like Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, but die-hard fans like myself must work harder to learn about the best players from past eras, like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The best way to learn about NBA icons to actually read books written by them. Here are 10 of our favorite first-hand accounts of the NBA written by the players themselves.

As a full-throttle NBA mega-fan, I started reading books about the game as a child with the hope of picking up a few pointers that could one day propel me to similar athletic feats.

That didn’t turn out the way I planned – I got cut from my middle school basketball team.

But my passion for learning more about the game’s players and how the league has evolved didn’t stop after I accepted that my hoop dreams wouldn’t pan out like my basketball heroes. In fact, in the 12 years since that middle school trauma, I’ve learned just how far the game and players have come with these 10 books.

To truly understand just how much of an impact today’s biggest players like Lebron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have on the game, their respective franchises, and the general culture, it’s important to look at icons like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jabar. They inspired a huge boom in the popularity of the league, and more importantly, players as the centerpiece of fandom rather than the franchises themselves. The game wouldn’t be what it is now and the current crop of NBA stars wouldn’t have these incredible opportunities without players from past eras paving the way.

Here are 10 of the best books written by NBA players (with the help of some of the best sports writers and journalists) that any basketball fan should read to get a better understanding of the game and its iconic athletes.

“When The Game Was Ours” by Larry Bird, Earvin Magic Johnson, and Jackie MacMullan

The rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson completely altered the trajectory of the league, and many people credit them for the NBA’s current popularity. Discover how the rivalry went down in their own words (with a little help from long-time Boston journalist Jackie MacMullin).

“Becoming Kareem” by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Raymond Obstfeld

Beyond being one of the greatest players to ever step foot in a gym, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a civil rights leader and passionate advocate. Plus, he’s a fantastic writer. Written in a style meant for young readers, this 2017 memoir is a quick read for people of any age to learn about his amazing life and how he became such an exemplary man and athlete.

“Life On The Run” by Bill Bradley

Bill Bradley is one of the most interesting and influential characters in basketball history, mostly because of his political career after he retired from professional basketball. In his 1976 book, “Life on the Run,” Bradley documents 20 days within one of his seasons playing for the New York Knicks, offering a unique perspective on how life in the league looked 40 years ago.

“Red and Me: My Coach, My Lifelong Friend” by Bill Russell and Alan Steinberg

Bill Russell’s stretch with the Boston Celtics was one of the most successful dynasties in league history. The team won 11 championships under the leadership of Russell and Celtics legend Red Auerbach.

Get Russell’s perspective on how they were able to achieve such lofty success and how the partnership between Red and his players helped forge a winning culture that still permeates within the franchise to this day.

“Got To Give The People What They Want: True Stories And Flagrant Opinions From Center Court” by Jalen Rose

From his time with the Fab Five at the University of Michigan all the way through his 19 years playing in the NBA, Jalen Rose has been an outspoken, charismatic, and entertaining personality.

While he’s evolved into the premier basketball commentator for ESPN, serving as the headline host for “NBA Countdown,” “Get Up!,” and “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose has built a prolific career on his basketball knowledge and media savvy. He digs deep into his famous (and infamous) collection of stories that have helped him become the star he is today.

“The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant is well-known for his unguardable offensive skill set and über-athleticism, but it’s his otherworldly work ethic that truly sets him apart from the pack.

Often referred to as “The Black Mamba,” Bryant reveals all the work required to reach his level of success – it’s everything they don’t show on the Jumbotron. “The Mamba Mentality” was Bryant’s first creative foray after retiring from playing, and exposes some of the seemingly over-the-top competitiveness displayed throughout Bryant’s career alongside incredible photographs taken by Andrew Bernstein.

“A View From Above” by Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain has a larger-than-life personality that fits well alongside his staggering frame and athletic ability.

“A View From Above” is one of the most popular books written by an NBA player of all time not because of what Chamberlain accomplished on the court, but for the lavish lifestyle he displayed off it. He offers a fascinating glimpse into being one of the most famous individuals of the 1960s and ’70s, but be warned, reader’s discretion is advised.

“The Winner Within: A Life Plan For Team Players” by Pat Riley

While Pat Riley is most well-known for his days coaching the showtime Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, he was also a distinguished player in the early days of the league.

Riley has achieved virtually unrivaled success throughout his career in the NBA and has won big at every stop along his illustrious career. After coaching the Showtime Lakers, he brought the Knicks to the finals with Patrick Ewing in the ’90s, won a championship in Miami as the coach and team president in 2006, and still retains his position as president today in Miami.

Learn what he believes is necessary to establish this winning culture on and off the court in his 1994 book “The Winner Within.”

“West By West: My Charmed, Tormented Life” by Jerry West and Jonathan Coleman

Jerry West has had a tremendous impact on the league’s history – so much so that he’s literally the NBA’s logo.

Despite being regarded as one of the best guards to ever play, West also has a reputation for consistently coming up short against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics. Learn “The Logo’s” story first-hand in this autobiography with Jonathan Coleman originally released in 2011.

“Dr. J: The Autobiography” by Julius Erving and Karl Taro Greenfeld

Known as Dr. J, Julius Erving was one of the most dynamic athletes to ever play basketball. He electrified arenas with mind-blowing dunks in the ’70s and ’80s, but his personal life was not as easy-going as his elevated play.

Learn about the man behind the legend in “Dr. J: The Autobiography,” originally published in 2013 with Karl Taro Greenfeld.