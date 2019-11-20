Here are the new, sleek NBA ‘City’ uniforms from Nike that all 30 teams will be wearing

- source
Denver Nuggets
- NBA City jerseys are back.
- Between leaks and official releases, we’ve gotten a glimpse of almost every NBA franchise’s alternate jerseys.
- Check out photos of each team’s threads below:
The Atlanta Hawks’ 2019-2020 City threads pay homage to “The Peach State.”
NBA
It appears as though the Boston Celtics leaned into their Irish roots with their latest jerseys.
Enes Kanter posted some new-look Celtics jerseys to his IG story.
Thoughts? ???? pic.twitter.com/d5aINNAydo
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 28, 2019
While the Brooklyn Nets have yet to release their City jerseys and no photos have been leaked, it appears as though the team’s 2019-2020 City jerseys will pay homage to Brooklyn native The Notorious B.I.G.
"To me, Christopher is Brooklyn." -Voletta Wallace
???????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????????????????-????????????????????????????????????????… pic.twitter.com/yyRXgCqOy4
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 19, 2019
The Chicago Bulls went with the Bull logo, baby blue primary color, and red lining for their City unis.
Chicago Bulls/Twitter
A leak of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ City threads shows a unique “Cle” design with stripes along the sides.
???? pic.twitter.com/CJeerVqjco
— Grant Puskar (@grantpuskar_) November 19, 2019
The Dallas Mavericks are throwing it back to the ’90s with their new jerseys.
Dallas Mavericks
The Denver Nuggets’ existing rainbow skyline design pops a bit more on this year’s black base.
Denver Nuggets
The Detroit Pistons’ new look is somewhat reminiscent of FC Barcelona jerseys.
Were these announced, or did I catch Champs slippin? ???? pic.twitter.com/7QuPYJoF0Z
— badboysremix ???? (@badboysremix) November 18, 2019
The Golden State Warriors opted for a black and blue version of their classic City threads.
Golden State Warriors
The Rockets’ City jerseys are inspired by Houston’s connection to NASA.
Houston Rockets
The Los Angeles Clippers channeled a newspaper-esque typeface for their City jerseys.
The @LAClippers unveil their new City Edition uniforms on the cover of SI ???? https://t.co/7pyGtSQNai pic.twitter.com/hf7Rh14TYd
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 15, 2019
A leaked photo of the Los Angeles Lakers’ version, meanwhile, shows block letters and white stars down the sides.
Leaked image of the Lakers’ new City Edition jersey
(h/t @EtienneCatalan @tacojayfor3 ) pic.twitter.com/beoiOthH3P
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 19, 2019
The Miami Heat are sticking with their Vice jerseys but swapping out the black base for a powder blue version.
ICYMI: Multiple sources indicate that this will be the Heat's latest Miami Vice jersey. (h/t @HitTheGlass) pic.twitter.com/mKHfVlfqJH
— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 11, 2019
The Milwaukee Bucks are leaning into their “Cream City” moniker for their new unis.
Milwaukee Bucks
Like a number of other teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves are also going with baby blue for their City jerseys this year.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Thunder’s City jerseys were designed to honor those killed in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City 25 years ago.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Orlando Magic drew on the Sunshine State’s citrus fields for its City threads.
Orlando Magic
The Sixers opted for a classic callback to Philadelphia’s constitutional roots.
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix went with Spanish “Los Suns” and “Somos PHX” jerseys.
.@Suns City Edition jersey goes español with "Los Suns" and "Somos PHX." pic.twitter.com/sM2hbPoaWG
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 20, 2019
The Portland Trail Blazers went for a redesign of their well-worn “ripcity” uniforms.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Sacramento Kings are switching it up from their usual purple and white colors to a deep red.
Sacramento Kings/Twitter
The reigning champion Toronto Raptors went with black and gold threads for their City jerseys.
Leaked Toronto Raptors City Edition Jerseys ???????? pic.twitter.com/Vk5b6jIVv2
— clear eyes, bad takes (@bobbyboxscore) November 20, 2019
The Utah Jazz are sticking with their red, orange, and yellow City jerseys from the past two seasons.
Via Fanatics/NBA
The Washington Wizards brought back their stars and stripes jerseys for the City rollout.
Washington Wizards
