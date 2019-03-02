Then and now: What NBA coaches looked like when they were players

All 30 NBA head coaches were once players at various levels.

Of the 30 coaches, nine played in the NBA and several more played professionally in Europe.

We collected photos and images of 22 current NBA head coaches from their playing days.

All NBA head coaches are former players and it can be a bit jarring to see what they looked like when they were the ones in jerseys, shorts, and sneakers.

Of the 30 head coaches in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, nine are former NBA players. Five others played professional basketball in Europe, and all played hoops in college.

Below, we collected photos and images of 22 coaches from their playing days.

Mike D’Antoni — Houston Rockets

D’Antoni played at Marshall University. He also played four seasons in the NBA and ABA with the Kings, Spurs, and Spirits, as well as several seasons in Europe.

source YouTube/Olimpia MilanoTV

Larry Drew — Cleveland Cavaliers

–

Drew played college basketball at the University of Missouri and then 10 seasons in the NBA with the Pistons, Kings, Clippers, and Lakers.

Rick Carlisle — Dallas Mavericks

Carlisle played at the University of Maine before five seasons in the NBA with the Celtics, Knicks, and Nets. He won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 1986.

Steve Kerr — Golden State Warriors

Kerr played at the University of Arizona and then spent 15 seasons in the NBA with six teams. He won five championship rings as a player.

Nate McMillan — Indiana Pacers

McMillan played at North Carolina State and then spent 12 seasons with the SuperSonics.

source Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Erik Spoelstra — Miami Heat

Spoelstra played at the University of Portland.

source University of Portland

Spoelstra was also on the court against Loyola-Marymount the night Hank Gathers died.

source ESPN

Doc Rivers — Los Angeles Clippers

Rivers played at Marquette followed by 13 seasons in the NBA with four clubs. He was an All-Star in 1988 with the Hawks.

source Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Luke Walton — Los Angeles Lakers

Walton played college hoops at the University of Arizona and then spent 11 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers and Cavs. He won two rings as a player.

source Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Billy Donovan — Oklahoma City Thunder

Donovan led sixth-seeded Providence to the Final Four in 1987. He later spent one season in the NBA with the Knicks, playing under his former college coach, Rick Pitino.

Scott Brooks — Washington Wizards

source Nick Wass

Brooks played at TCU and UC-Irvine. He spent 10 seasons in the NBA with six teams.

source Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Brad Stevens — Boston Celtics

Stevens played college hoops at DePauw.

source DePauw University

Kenny Atkinson — Brooklyn Nets

Atkinson played at Richmond and then spent more than a decade playing for several clubs in Europe.

source PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images

Gregg Popovich — San Antonio Spurs

Popovich played basketball at the Air Force Academy. He was later a member of an All-Star US Armed Forces Team that toured Eastern Europe and Russia.

source Air Force Academy

Dwane Casey — Detroit Pistons

Casey played at Kentucky and won an NCAA championship in 1978.

source Getty Images

J. B. Bickerstaff — Memphis Grizzlies

Bickerstaff played college ball at Oregon State and Minnesota.

Mike Budenholzer — Milwaukee Bucks

Budenholzer played at Pomona Pitzer.

source Pomona College

Brett Brown — Philadelphia 76ers

Brown played at Boston University.

source TNT via YouTube/The NBeye Official

Nick Nurse — Toronto Raptors

Nurse played at the University of Northern Iowa.

source Northern Iowa

Quin Snyder — Utah Jazz

Snyder played in three Final Fours at Duke.

source Rich Clarkson/NCAA via Getty Images

Alvin Gentry — New Orleans Pelicans

Gentry played at Appalachian State.

source Appalachian State

Lloyd Pierce — Atlanta Hawks

source John Amis

Pierce played at Santa Clara and later spent a few seasons in Europe before beginning his coaching career.

source Santa Clara University

Michael Malone — Denver Nuggets

Malone played at Loyola-Maryland.