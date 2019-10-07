An NBA executive is facing major backlash in China after he tweeted support for Hong Kong protests

Daryl Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets, sparked backlash in China after he tweeted his support for protests in Hong Kong.

Morey has since deleted the tweet, which called on people to stand with Hong Kong. Anti-government protests are entering into their 18th week.

Sponsors and partners in China began pulling support for the Rockets in response to Morey’s tweet.

The owner of the Rockets, Tilman Fertitta, clarified that Morey’s opinion does not reflect that of the team or the NBA. The NBA issued a statement calling his tweet “regrettable.”

Morey on Sunday responded to the criticism and said he did not intend for his tweet to “cause any offense.”

According to the New York Times, basketball is China’s most popular sport, with a market which represents hundreds of millions of fans.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Daryl Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets, is facing backlash in China after he tweeted support for ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

What initially began as protests against proposed legislation that would have allowed for the extradition of Hong Kong residents to mainland China to face trial has since ballooned into a fight against Chinese encroachment on the semiautonomous territory.

In the since-deleted tweet, Morey posted the symbol of Stand With Hong Kong, an activist group which has been behind calls for foreign government intervention in Hong Kong.

The tweet prompted backlash from Chinese social media users, who targeted his account with angry messages and calls for his firing. According to the Washington Post, some users began responding to his tweet with “NMSL,” an acronym used on Chinese social media to mean “your mother is dead.”

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), which represents China in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on Sunday that it was halting cooperation with the Rockets in response to the tweet. The current president of CBA is Yao Ming, the former NBA All-Star who played for the Houston Rockets from 2002 to 2011.

Several of the team’s sponsors and partners in China, including state broadcaster China Central Television and live streaming platform Tencent Sports announced on Sunday that they would no longer broadcast Rockets games. Tencent Holdings represents the NBA’s largest digital partner outside the US and struck a deal to stream games and other league programming in China reported to be worth $1.5 billion.

Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Rockets, addressed the controversy on Friday night, and said Morey’s statement does not reflect the views of the team or its shareholders.

Listen….@dmorey does NOT speak for the @HoustonRockets. Our presence in Tokyo is all about the promotion of the @NBA internationally and we are NOT a political organization. @espn https://t.co/yNyQFtwTTi — Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) October 5, 2019

“Listen….@dmorey does NOT speak for the @HoustonRockets,” he wrote. He later defended Morey on ESPN, stating that he had “best general manager in the league” and clarified that Rockets have “no political position.”

On Sunday, the Chinese Consulate in Houston said in a statement it was “deeply shocked” by Morey’s “erroneous comments on Hong Kong.”

“We have lodged representations and expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Houston Rockets, and urged the latter to correct the error and take immediate concrete measures to eliminate the adverse impact.”

Read more: Hong Kong protesters say they’re prepared to fight for democracy ‘until we win or we die’

On Sunday evening, the NBA issued a response to the controversy, stating that Morey’s views “have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China,” and called the tweet “regrettable.”

Statement from NBA re: Daryl Morey’s controversial tweet: pic.twitter.com/6IJv9FJF4T — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 7, 2019

Morey on Sunday responded to the firestorm, clarifying that his views did not reflect those of the NBA or the Rockets.

“I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China. I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event,” he wrote.

2/ I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA. — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) October 7, 2019

According to the New York Times, basketball is China’s most popular sport, with a market which represents hundreds of millions of fans. According to CNBC, more than 640 million people watched the 2017 – 2018 NBA season.

Hong Kong has proven to be a sensitive topic for Chinese consumers, particularly as protests have rocked the city over the last few months. In August, luxury fashion labels Versace and Coach stoked fury in China for their designs which referenced Hong Kong as separate from China.