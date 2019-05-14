The new NBA draft lottery odds have the potential to be devastating for the league’s worst teams

The NBA draft lottery is on Tuesday.

The NBA has new lottery odds, which give the three worst teams the same 14% chance of getting the No. 1 pick and greater odds of picking outside the top three than within it.

In a top-heavy draft, if any of the worst teams misses out on the top three picks, it could go a long way toward curbing tanking, which was the NBA’s goal with the revised odds.

The odds for all 14 teams are below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA’s draft lottery is on Tuesday, and the league will find out whether the revised lottery odds will have the impact it hoped it would.

Last year, the NBA changed the lottery odds to curb tanking. Previously, the team with the worst record had a 25% chance of getting the No. 1 pick, the second-worst team had a 19.9% chance, and the third-worst had a 15.6% chance, with falling odds through the final 11 lottery teams. The team with the worst record could not pick lower than fourth.

Now, with the revised odds, the three worst teams all share a 14% chance of getting the No. 1 pick. The fourth- and fifth-worst teams have a 12.5% and a 10.5% chance. The odds decline through the remaining lottery teams.

For the bottom three teams, there is a chance for devastation. The New York Knicks, for example, had the worst record in the league and now have a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 40.1% chance of staying in the top three. Under the new rules, they can’t fall lower than fifth in the draft, but they have a 59.9% chance of picking fourth or fifth.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns, the other two teams in the bottom three, see their lowest possible pick decline too. The Cavs can’t pick lower than sixth, and the Suns can’t pick lower than seventh. They share the same 40.1% chance of landing in the top three.

Any of these teams – which blatantly tanked during the season – picking fifth, sixth, or seventh would be devastating. In a top-heavy draft highlighted by Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and RJ Barrett, falling from the top three to fifth or sixth could mean going from a potential franchise star to perhaps a solid role-player, if predraft analyses are to be believed.

Not much was made of the new lottery odds when the change was made, but the results on Tuesday could go a long way in curbing tanking.

Here are the new lottery odds for each team: