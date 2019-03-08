The season is already over for 10 NBA teams, and 3 teams are fighting for the top of the draft lottery

Eight NBA teams have a less than 1% chance at making the playoffs while two teams are eliminated from the postseason entirely.

The New York Knicks own the league’ worst record, but the bottom three teams share a 14% chance of getting the No. 1 pick.

On the other hand, the race for the bottom is tight, with the New York Knicks owning the league’s worst record over the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers. With the NBA’s new lottery odds, the three worst teams share a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, but the team with the worst record can’t pick lower than fifth.

We used 538’s playoff odds to determine who is out of the race and Tankathon for the odds at the No. 1 pick.

1. New York Knicks

Record: 13-52, 15th in East

NBA playoff odds: 0% (eliminated)

Odds to get No. 1 pick: 14%

One thing to know: Worry not, Knicks fans – after winning three of five games around the All-Star break, the Knicks have lost four in a row, including to lottery foes like the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks are giving themselves the best shot possible at Zion Williamson.

2. Phoenix Suns

Record: 15-51, 15th in West

NBA playoff odds: 0% (eliminated)

Odds to get No. 1 pick: 14%

One thing to know: Unlike the Knicks, the Suns are riding a three-game winning streak, including a win over the Bucks, the best team in the league, for the second time this season.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 16-49, 14th in East

NBA playoff odds: less than 1%

Odds to get No. 1 pick: 14%

One thing to know: The Cavs are 5-3 since Kevin Love returned from a foot injury, and a +51 with him on the floor.

4. Chicago Bulls

Record: 19-47, 13th in East

NBA playoff odds: less than 1%

Odds to get No. 1 pick: 12.5%

One thing to know: Zach LaVine has been on fire since the All-Star break, averaging 28 points per game on 49% shooting, 46% from three. The Bulls might rather see their young players like LaVine make strides in the final month of the season than bottom out for a higher draft pick.

5. Atlanta Hawks

Record: 22-44, 12th in East

NBA playoff odds: less than 1%

Odds to get No. 1 pick: 10.5%

One thing to know: The Hawks appear to have found the beginning of a good, young core in Trae Young and John Collins. Both players are averaging over 20 points per game since 2019 began. Young, in particular, is making a push for Rookie of the Year.

6. Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 26-40, 14th in West

NBA playoff odds: less than 1%

Odds to get No. 1 pick: 9%

One thing to know: The Grizzlies may not have much to play for, but they appear to be having fun playing season-wrecker by beating the Lakers and Blazers over the last two weeks.

7. Dallas Mavericks

Record: 27-37, 13th in West

NBA playoff odds: less than 1%

Odds to get No. 1 pick: 6.8%

One thing to know: The Mavericks’ pick goes to the Hawks if it lands outside of the top five. It’s no coincidence the Mavs have lost eight of their last nine.

8. New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 30-37, 12th in West

NBA playoff odds: less than 1%

Odds to get No. 1 pick: 4.5%

One thing to know: The fallout of the Anthony Davis trade saga has been ugly, and many people disapproved of the NBA telling the Pelicans to play Davis, but it seems it’s worked out (generally) for all parties: Davis is still playing, and the Pelicans are not exactly climbing the playoff standings.

9. Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 30-35, 11th in West

NBA playoff odds: less than 1%

Odds to get No. 1 pick: 1.3%

One thing to know: The Lakers’ failed playoff chase has been one of the biggest stories of the last two weeks. They are now 6.5 games back of a playoff spot and planning to rest LeBron James more. It’s over.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 30-35, 10th in West

NBA playoff odds: less than 1%

Odds to get No. 1 pick: 1.2%

One thing to know: The Wolves are also 6.5 games back of a playoff spot. Karl-Anthony Towns is playing some of the best basketball of his career, but it appears to be too little too late.